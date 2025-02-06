How to paint a room like a pro for perfect results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Planning a painting project is one of those DIY challenges where the reward is tenfold when you pat yourself on the back and admire your handy work.

Especially when you consider how tackling the job yourself means you can personalise your space with different paint effects… and no-one will frown upon last-minute changes, or switch of shade to suit your whimsy.

With the necessary prepping and planning, here’s how to ensure your brush strokes are up to speed…

First things first

As Nick Parsons, technical manager at Harris Brushes, points out: “When it comes to re-decorating the home, preparation is key. Taking the time to prepare your room properly will ensure a smooth process and professional-looking finish.”

Begin by removing all furniture and clearing the space as much as possible, advises Parsons. “This way you’ll have more room to work, protect your belongings from paint splashes and dust.”

He says to cover the floor with a dust sheet [and any belongings too big to move], and securing it with masking tape to avoid tripping hazards.

Secondly, inspect the walls and assess the condition of existing paintwork. Parsons says to lightly rub over any imperfections using fine sandpaper to smooth out uneven surfaces, and ensure fresh paint adheres evenly.

Repairing cracks and holes

“Preparing your walls goes beyond smoothing out the surface,” highlights Parsons. He says repairing any cracks or holes is essential to achieving a flawless finish.

“Begin by cleaning the surface with sugar soap to remove dirt and dust that might prevent the filler from sticking properly. Use a chisel knife to carefully widen the crack in the wall, allowing for a more effective repair.”

Then, clean away any loose debris with a 5-inch wall and ceiling paint brush. If the cracks are particularly deep, Parsons says to apply a small amount of PVA solution to the area to strengthen the bond.

“Once the PVA has dried, use a filling knife to push filler into the gaps, smoothing it out until the surface is level. Allow the filler to dry fully, then sand again with fine sandpaper to ensure a seamless result.”

Masking and cutting in

Masking off areas such as skirting boards, door frames, light sockets, and windowsills is crucial for achieving clean edges and preventing accidental paint smudges, underlines Parsons.

Take your time to apply masking tape carefully along these areas, he advises, and for intricate or detailed masking, use smaller sections of tape to ensure precision.

When it’s time to paint, using the right tools makes all the difference…

For precise painting around edges and corners, he says a blade paint brush is an excellent choice. “Its fine, wide tip is unrivalled for precision painting, allowing you to cut in with a neat 5-10cm painted border that frames the edges of the wall beautifully.

“This step is key to creating clean transitions between wall colours and adjacent surfaces.”

Painting the walls

Once your preparation is complete, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and start painting larger sections of the wall…

As well as time saving, choosing the right paint brush can be a godsend. For large surfaces, Parsons recommends a 2-3 inch brush or roller, as these cover the area more quickly, while maintaining even paint distribution.

For smaller details, such as trim work or tight corners, he says a 1-2 inch brush is more suitable, ensuring precision without compromising on coverage.

“When applying paint, use long, even strokes to maintain consistency, and work in sections to avoid visible lap marks,” warns Parsons.

Start with a base coat if the walls are particularly dark, or if you’re using a vibrant colour that requires extra coverage. He says to be patient, and allow the paint to dry fully between coats.

“Depending on the type and colour of paint, two to three coats may be necessary for a perfect finish.”

The final touches

Once the walls are painted, it’s time for the finer details…

Carefully remove the masking tape while the paint is still slightly tacky to avoid peeling away any dried paint, says Parsons. “Inspect the walls for any missed spots or uneven areas, and touch these up as needed.

“By taking the time to prepare your room and using high-quality tools, you can achieve a professional and long-lasting finish.”

“Whether you’re refreshing your living room or completely transforming a space, following these steps will ensure a beautifully painted room that you can be proud of,” encourages Parsons.