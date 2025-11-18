Disneyland announces huge 50% price cut - but only for one group
Disneyland will soon launch a limited-time promotion offering over 50 percent off on tickets — but only for California residents.
Californians looking to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, both located in the Golden State, will be able to save big with an upcoming sale on a three-day ticket pass.
The deal allows Mickey Mouse fans to spend just $83 a day, or $249 total, on a three-day park hopper pass to visit the two Anaheim theme parks, located about 27 miles south of Los Angeles.
A regular three-day park hopper ticket costs $535 for adults and $510 for children, according to the park’s website.
The special-priced tickets go on sale December 3 and can be used from January 1 through May 21, 2026, according to Disneyland’s website.
Tickets purchased through the limited-time offer can be used on nonconsecutive days. However, the tickets can only be used with a park reservation, Disneyland says on its website.
The deal is only valid for California residents living within the ZIP codes 90000-96199 who can show proof of eligible residency.
A valid government-issued ID is required for both purchase and admission, the park said. Eligible residents can purchase up to five tickets per day with a valid ID.
For an added cost, guests can also add Disneyland’s Lightning Lane Multi Pass to their ticket order, which would get them access to faster-moving lines.
The deal comes as Disneyland celebrates its 70th anniversary, with festivities that began in May and are set to last through next summer.
“Discover unforgettable festivals—from the vibrant 2026 Lunar New Year festivities to the delicious flavors of the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival,” Disneyland said on its website. “Plus, join in the excitement of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.”
Fans living in California can begin to purchase the special priced tickets on December 3.
