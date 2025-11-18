Disneyland announces huge 50% price cut - but only for one group

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disneyland will soon launch a limited-time promotion offering over 50 percent off on tickets — but only for California residents.

Californians looking to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, both located in the Golden State, will be able to save big with an upcoming sale on a three-day ticket pass.

The deal allows Mickey Mouse fans to spend just $83 a day, or $249 total, on a three-day park hopper pass to visit the two Anaheim theme parks, located about 27 miles south of Los Angeles.

A regular three-day park hopper ticket costs $535 for adults and $510 for children, according to the park’s website.

The special-priced tickets go on sale December 3 and can be used from January 1 through May 21, 2026, according to Disneyland’s website.

open image in gallery Disneyland fans living in California can save over 50 percent on the cost of a ticket with a deal that is set to launch next month ( AGP/Getty )

Tickets purchased through the limited-time offer can be used on nonconsecutive days. However, the tickets can only be used with a park reservation, Disneyland says on its website.

The deal is only valid for California residents living within the ZIP codes 90000-96199 who can show proof of eligible residency.

A valid government-issued ID is required for both purchase and admission, the park said. Eligible residents can purchase up to five tickets per day with a valid ID.

For an added cost, guests can also add Disneyland’s Lightning Lane Multi Pass to their ticket order, which would get them access to faster-moving lines.

The deal comes as Disneyland celebrates its 70th anniversary, with festivities that began in May and are set to last through next summer.

open image in gallery The ticket deal for California residents comes as the Golden State park celebrates its 70th anniversary ( Getty )

“Discover unforgettable festivals—from the vibrant 2026 Lunar New Year festivities to the delicious flavors of the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival,” Disneyland said on its website. “Plus, join in the excitement of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.”

Fans living in California can begin to purchase the special priced tickets on December 3.