The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
We tried Disney’s new princess-inspired line from Bath & Body Works — and there’s a clear favorite
Disney Princess Collection is available to shop in stores and online from February 13
Disney and Bath & Body Works have officially launched their latest collaboration of princess-inspired scents.
While the two companies have previously released princess-branded products, the collection has now expanded to include five new scents along with a slew of merch to match.
New additions to the collection — joining existing fragrances inspired by Belle and Tiana — include scents based on princesses Snow White, Mulan, Rapunzel and Aurora. The launch also features a fragrance inspired by the beauty and whimsy of the animated characters.
The collection features over 90 products (not all of which are scented), with prices ranging from $1.95 for a pocketbac hand sanitizer to $125 for the castle candle pedestal. Each item has beautiful packaging with colors and fonts that really capture the essence of the princess it represents.
The Independent’s culture and lifestyle team sampled just a handful of products from the new collection, one each of the five new scents. Of the five, there was a clear favorite.
Bath & Body Works Rapunzel body cream
The description of Rapunzel’s scent sparked questions among The Independent’s culture and lifestyle team. What does a “glowing sundrop flower” smell like? A bit like medicine, as it turns out.
One reporter remarked, “I feel like it’s trying to be really floral, but it’s medicinal smelling.”
According to the brand, the scent is meant to reflect Rapunzel’s “vibrant and optimistic personality,” which another team member understood thanks to its light, floral scent.
Bath & Body Aurora body wash
Featuring “soft rose petals and sandalwood, finished with a touch of sparkling fairy dust offer a dreamy balance of floral and gourmand notes,” the Aurora scent is inspired by her “graceful, playful and optimistic nature,” according to the brand.
The Aurora-scented body wash was not a favorite, with one member of The Independent’s culture and lifestyle team saying it “didn’t even have a fresh scent.”
Overall, the team noted a chemical smell — though upon further inspection, it actually seemed to be rose. The scent didn’t live up to its pretty packaging.
Bath & Body Works Mulan diamond shimmer mist
Reflecting Mulan’s “spirit of courage, passion and determination,” her signature scent has notes of magnolia blossom and apricot along with “fierce waters” — and was an instant hit among the team.
“I like Mulan for the summer. This screams summer to me, but I don’t know why,” one reporter said after trying the Diamond shimmer mist.
Another added: “Glittery spray and shimmer mist is so popular right now. I feel like every girl on reality TV has sparkles on her skin. It smells so good. It literally smells awesome. Full send.”
The scent was so refreshing and pleasant, and the glitter was an added bonus.
Bath & Body Works Snow White air freshener
Overall, the team was most impressed with the original princess’s fragrance. The apple scent was strong without being overpowering or artificial-smelling.
“I thought it was going to be more fall-like, but it’s not,” one team member remarked before adding that it “doesn’t smell fake.”
Another said, “That’s really nice. I really like this. We should plug this in at the office.”
A third team member added, “his smells literally just like her apple. Just like her poison apple. If I had to guess what it smelled like.”
Bath & Body Works life's a fairytale fine fragrance mist
The brand describes this exclusive scent as “a blend of charming berries, whimsical floral notes and the warmth of kingdom woods,” designed to “capture the promise of happily ever after.” But again, the description raised more questions than it provided answers.
“These fragrance notes mean nothing. Floral fairytale — what is that? That could mean anything to anyone,” one reporter noted. “Too chemical-y. It’s really superficial,” a second added.
However, a third team member enjoyed the “afterscent of vanilla” and preferred this to other scents among the bunch.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks