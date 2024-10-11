Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Disney resort is facing backlash for appearing to charge guests, stranded by Hurricane Milton, for emergency “sandwich kits”.

The kits include peanut butter, jelly, a loaf of bread, and utensils and were being sold for $10 (£7.65) to those affected by the natural disaster.

Millions have been affected by Hurricane Milton which has hit Florida and its surrounding areas. The Category 3 storm has led to at least 14 deaths, 3.4 million power outages and significant damage which is yet to be determined.

Those on holiday at the Disneyland resort in Orlando, Florida have also found themselves stranded.

While Disney’s gesture of goodwill was initially praised, reactions soon turned sour when users learned that the kits were not free for those affected.

A video of the food packages was shared to TikTok by self-proclaimed “Disney Mama” Alyssa Sprake.

“Such a good idea and they discounted board games,” she wrote in the since viral clip which has accrued millions of views since it was first posted.

“It should be free,” wrote one person in the comments.

open image in gallery The kits were charged at $10 for peanut butter, jelly, and bread ( TikTik/AlyssaKSprake )

“The fact that they are charging for sandwiches right now is WILD,” said another.

“I was thinking oh how sweet! Then saw they were charging $10” commented a third person.

Others pointed out the company’s vast wealth and influence saying, “Disney is a corporation. So, they could literally afford to just give these away.”

But not everyone was convinced as some questioned people’s expectations that the food should be free.

“Why is everyone saying it should be free???” wrote one person. “If these people were home they would have to pay for groceries during the storm. That is the best price for both items they could possibly offer.”

Another added, “You would have to pay for food anyways if the storm didn’t hit (if someone has a meal plan they should be allowed to use a credit for it though if they wanted)”.

One guest also told Business Insiderthat people stranded at the resort were offered a 40 per cent discount on accommodation during the disaster, and discounted meals at the hotel’s restaurants.

The Independent has contacted Disney for comment.