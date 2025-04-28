Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikToker Macy Eleni stumbled upon a random estate sale in San Gabriel, California, only to find out the seller was former Camp Rock star Anna Maria Perez de Tagle.

In an April 27 video posted to her account, Eleni shared her nostalgia-filled shopping haul chock-full of momentos and clothing from the 34-year-old actor’s closet.

According to Eleni, the sale was being held out of her mom’s house, and she only learned about it from an estate sale locator website.

“Based on the listing, I would've never known how iconic this was about to be,” she said, noting that the pictures were enticing even without knowing who the owner was.

Eleni started the video with clips of her rummaging through the bins of stuff, which included an old Hannah Montana script (Perez de Tagle played “mean girl” Ashley for all four seasons), Miss Sixty ankle boots, Roberto Cavalli clothing items, and Juicy Couture jewelry.

open image in gallery TikToker Macy Eleni stumbles upon Disney Channel Star’s estate sale and takes home vintage gold ( TikTok/@macyeleni )

The prices for the garments ranged from $3 to $26, depending on the item. Sweaters, skirts, and blouses were on the more expensive side.

There were racks full of purses and picture frames filled with images of Perez de Tagle with her fellow Camp Rockers, such as Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers.

open image in gallery Anna Maria Perez de Tagle starred in Disney Channel hits ‘Camp Rock’ and ‘Hannah Montana,’ ( Getty Images )

As for what Eleni actually took home, she bought a couple of the Miss Sixty clothing items, a Hannah Montana script, and a $10 Juicy Couture makeup bag.

open image in gallery Prices on clothing items ranged from $3 to $26 and included designers such as Roberto Cavalli and Miss Sixty ( TikTok/@macyeleni )

Eleni didn’t see Perez de Tagle while she was at the sale, but she said: “I feel so blessed that this queen decided to part with these pieces. Girl, if you're watching, you are so fabulous.”

Perez de Tagle later commented on her TikTok, writing, “Omg glad you enjoyed yourself and got some goodies!”

Another TikToker posted her haul from Perez de Tagle’s sale, with keepsakes that included a One Direction coffee mug, multiple crossbody bags, Y2K-inspired clothing, heart keychains, and cross necklaces.

Last year, Perez de Tagle announced the death of her mother in a poignant post on Instagram. Next to a carousel of pictures from her childhood, she wrote: “It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of my beloved & beautiful mother, Evelyn. One word to describe her was SELFLESS.

“No one would have known that she battled cancer for the last 10 years as she wanted it to be a private matter only known by her immediate family. She never faltered or showed any sign of weakness during this hard time up until this last month,” she continued. “I love you Mom, thank you for all the support you gave me throughout my life. I will cherish our moments close to my heart.”

Perez de Tagle was only 17 when the first Camp Rock came out in 2008. She also starred in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Fame, and Hannah Montana: The Movie.

She recently stepped out to reunite with her Camp Rock co-stars at JonasCon in East Rutherford, New Jersey.