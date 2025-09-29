Diet Coke is bringing fan-favorite discontinued flavor in October

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A beloved Diet Coke flavor is making a comeback.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola has confirmed to The Independent that its beloved Retro Diet Coke Lime will be returning to stores nationwide on October 6. However, the drink, known for its zesty lime twist, will only be available for a limited time.

The cans, which are sold in a 12-pack carton, and 20-ounce bottles feature a retro-inspired neon lime green packaging, along with the word “Diet Coke” in red and the drawing of a lime. The design is a nod to the brand’s iconic look when this drink was sold in the early 2000s.

Food blogger Markie Devo teased the Diet Coke Lime’s return on Instagram earlier this month, with fans in the comments expressing their excitement. The new drink also meant that customers don’t need to squeeze a lime into their Diet Coke anymore.

“God bless omg,” one wrote, while another agreed: “Omggggg yessss I add true lime packets to my Diet Coke every day so this is amazing.”

open image in gallery Retro Diet Coke Lime will be available for a limited time starting October 6 ( Coca-Cola )

“Limited edition, whyyyy. I crave for all the lemon and lime Pepsi/Coke to be back,” a third wrote.

A fourth person commented: “This is the best news EVER.”

Diet Coke Lime was first launched in 2004, before being discontinued in 2018. When it was originally removed from shelves, it was replaced by Diet Coke Ginger Lime.

This past summer, Coca-Cola brought back another beloved drink, Diet Coke Cherry, nearly five years after it was discontinued.

open image in gallery Retro Diet Coke Lime sold in 20-ounce bottles ( Coca-Cola )

While Diet Coke Cherry was sold in mid-July at Kroger's family of stores, including City Market and Dillon’s, it was only available for a limited time.

The beverage was also sold in its “retro packaging,” which is a white carton with the “Diet Cherry Coke” label and a drawing of a cherry.

Diet Cherry Coke was initially discontinued in 2020, after being launched in 1985. However, it’s unclear why it was removed from shelves. There are several variations of Cherry Coke, including a Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla, which was discontinued in September.

The return of the fan-favorite drink flavors came after Coca-Cola jumped onto the bandwagon of popular soda trends. In February, the company launched Simply Pop, a probiotic soda sold in five flavors: strawberry, lime, pineapple mango, fruit punch, and citrus punch.

The drink company noted on its website that this is the “first-ever prebiotic soda made with real fruit juice.” Similar to all prebiotic sodas, Simply Pop aims to “support gut health,” meaning there’s prebiotic fiber in it and no added sugars. The drink also has Vitamin C and Zinc to support immune function.