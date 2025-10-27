Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Belgian fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg has paid tribute to her Fox billionaire husband, Barry Diller, who came out as gay in May.

The couple has been married since 2001 and is still married despite the co-founder of Fox Broadcasting Company revealing his sexuality in his recent memoir. In an Instagram post Sunday, the fashion designer shared a series of images of herself and Diller throughout the years.

“Today is the 50th anniversary of the BIG BANG !!!” von Fürstenberg captioned the post. “The day Barry and I fell in love ! He opened the door of his heart and never closed it ! The first day of a long, colorful, happy journey …. UNCONDITIONAL LOVE. thank you BD.”

Her tribute to Diller comes after she defended her marriage in an interview with Variety published earlier this month.

At the time, she was asked about how she was supporting her husband through his decision to come out.

open image in gallery ‘He opened the door of his heart and never closed it!’ von Fürstenberg captioned her social media tribute to Diller ( Getty Images )

“Supporting him? What do you mean, supporting him?” she responded defensively. “People see it that way. For me, it’s not that way. I don’t know. Yes, I encouraged him to do that book, and yes, I encouraged him to do the Audible. But for me, the book is not about that. It’s about his life. And of course, with me, he opened immediately. For 50 years, I was the only person he opened to. Then he wrote the book.”

open image in gallery Diller came out as gay in his debut memoir, which was published in May ( Instagram/@therealdvf )

When pressed about what it means for her to be married to a gay man, von Furstenberg argued: “What’s the difference I don’t understand.

“It doesn’t change anything. I’m sorry — it’s a stupid question. I married two gay men, OK? I don’t know why, but to me, they’re not gay, so it doesn’t make any difference,” she insisted.

open image in gallery von Fürstenberg defended her marriage to Diller in a recent interview with ‘Variety’ ( Instagram/@therealdvf )

Before her marriage to Diller, the fashion icon was married to the late Prince Egon Von Furstenberg, a member of the former German royal family. They were together for four years and had two children before splitting in 1973. Shortly after they separated, Prince Egon came out as bisexual. It wasn’t until 1983 that they officially divorced.

Diller previously addressed why it took so long for him to open up about his sexuality, telling CBS correspondent Tracy Smith shortly after the release of his memoir: “I was afraid of secrets being revealed. I was afraid of... I thought I didn’t qualify. I think, just afraid of revealing myself.

“I didn’t want to risk what a lot of other people had risked, even at that time. I mean, talking about homosexuality, talking about bi-, whatever sexuality is, was something that scared the hell out of me.”