Diane von Fürstenberg celebrates 50 years of ‘unconventional love’ with Fox billionaire Barry Diller after his coming out
The fashion designer and billionaire have been married since 2001
Belgian fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg has paid tribute to her Fox billionaire husband, Barry Diller, who came out as gay in May.
The couple has been married since 2001 and is still married despite the co-founder of Fox Broadcasting Company revealing his sexuality in his recent memoir. In an Instagram post Sunday, the fashion designer shared a series of images of herself and Diller throughout the years.
“Today is the 50th anniversary of the BIG BANG !!!” von Fürstenberg captioned the post. “The day Barry and I fell in love ! He opened the door of his heart and never closed it ! The first day of a long, colorful, happy journey …. UNCONDITIONAL LOVE. thank you BD.”
Her tribute to Diller comes after she defended her marriage in an interview with Variety published earlier this month.
At the time, she was asked about how she was supporting her husband through his decision to come out.
“Supporting him? What do you mean, supporting him?” she responded defensively. “People see it that way. For me, it’s not that way. I don’t know. Yes, I encouraged him to do that book, and yes, I encouraged him to do the Audible. But for me, the book is not about that. It’s about his life. And of course, with me, he opened immediately. For 50 years, I was the only person he opened to. Then he wrote the book.”
When pressed about what it means for her to be married to a gay man, von Furstenberg argued: “What’s the difference I don’t understand.
“It doesn’t change anything. I’m sorry — it’s a stupid question. I married two gay men, OK? I don’t know why, but to me, they’re not gay, so it doesn’t make any difference,” she insisted.
Before her marriage to Diller, the fashion icon was married to the late Prince Egon Von Furstenberg, a member of the former German royal family. They were together for four years and had two children before splitting in 1973. Shortly after they separated, Prince Egon came out as bisexual. It wasn’t until 1983 that they officially divorced.
Diller previously addressed why it took so long for him to open up about his sexuality, telling CBS correspondent Tracy Smith shortly after the release of his memoir: “I was afraid of secrets being revealed. I was afraid of... I thought I didn’t qualify. I think, just afraid of revealing myself.
“I didn’t want to risk what a lot of other people had risked, even at that time. I mean, talking about homosexuality, talking about bi-, whatever sexuality is, was something that scared the hell out of me.”
