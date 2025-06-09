Rooted in value: Why a designer garden could be your home’s best investment yet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the wake of this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, one message rings loud and clear: the garden is no longer just a backdrop to the home – it’s a central part of the living experience.

As outdoor design pushes creative and functional boundaries, homeowners are rethinking the role of their green spaces, transforming patios, terraces and lawns into luxurious, lifestyle-enhancing extensions of their interiors. But beyond the aesthetic and wellbeing benefits, a pressing question emerges: just how much value can a well-designed garden add to a home?

We’ve asked leading property experts and estate agents to delve into the rising influence of landscape architecture in the housing market. From boosting kerb appeal to increasing sale prices, we explore whether investing in high-quality outdoor design is becoming as essential as a kitchen renovation – or even more so.

Living space beyond walls

According to interior and landscape designer Philippa Thorp, whilst gardens aren’t typically factored into property valuations with the same precision as square footage, their impact on perceived and practical value is undeniable.

open image in gallery ‘When you introduce clear ‘rooms’ outside for sitting, eating and entertaining, you expand the footprint of the property in a very tangible, usable way,’ says landscape designer Philippa Thorp ( Philippa Thorp )

“When you introduce clear ‘rooms’ outside for sitting, eating, and entertaining, you expand the footprint of the property in a very tangible, usable way,” she explains. Modern gardens have evolved well beyond simple lawns and flowerbeds. With features like heating, lighting and outdoor kitchens, they increasingly function as true extensions of the home – spaces that flow seamlessly from interior to exterior and invite year-round use.

“A garden can be beautifully manicured, but it must also be allowed to breathe. A green space that feels alive – where things are moving, buzzing, nesting – suggests a home that’s in step with its surroundings,” Thorp adds. “And over time, that kind of integrity is likely to carry real value.”

The urban garden premium

“A beautifully landscaped garden not only increases a property’s market value but increases the saleability,” explains Phil Lay-Flurrie, associate partner at estate agency Fenn Wright. Features like seating areas, curated planting schemes and smart lighting enhance aesthetic appeal but also improve a home’s long-term value.

open image in gallery Buyers increasingly see outdoor space as an extension of their living room ( Alex James )

Lay-Flurrie emphasises that in today’s competitive market – especially in urban settings where green space is scarce – homes with gardens are commanding prices up to 30 per cent higher than those without. South and west-facing gardens are particularly desirable, offering sun-drenched spots for al fresco dining and helping to reduce energy costs by bringing more light and warmth into the home.

James Evans, CEO of London-based estate agency Douglas & Gordon, echoes this, adding: “A well-designed garden isn’t just ‘nice to have’, it can add real value. In some cases, we’ve seen it boost a property’s market price by up to 15 per cent. Buyers increasingly see outdoor space as an extension of their living room, and gardens that make the most of natural light are especially in demand.”

Invest in elements with impact

Water features, in particular, offer a powerful transformation. “Ponds, streams and waterfalls can be a great asset, creating a multi-sensory experience by engaging sight, sound and potentially even touch,” says architect David Money.

open image in gallery Water features offer a powerful transformation ( Philippa Thorp )

Trees, too, should be used with confidence. As Money puts it, they “give height and structure to a design, provide dappled shade, modulate heat gains, and can create the feeling of a house being set in a woodland clearing”.

The true impact lies in how these elements work together, inviting us to slow down and enjoy “the simple pleasure of sitting under the shade of a tree, listening to the gentle trickling of water”.

The growing value of green design

Eco-friendly garden features may not yet boost property value in quantifiable terms, however, their significance is growing fast, says Thorp. “People are increasingly aware that gardens aren’t just for show, they’re part of a wider ecological picture.”

open image in gallery Sustainability is becoming a key part of the design brief ( Philippa Thorp )

From native planting to water management and wildlife habitats, sustainability is becoming a key part of the design brief – not just for aesthetics, but as a response to biodiversity loss and environmental decline.

Though these features may not currently command higher sale prices, Thorp believes they add meaningful credibility to a home and, in time, will play a more prominent role in how a property's worth is measured.