9 ways to introduce warm brown tones to interiors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nature-inspired, earthy accents feel right at home this time of year, especially with their comforting, calming aesthetic.

Very of the moment, a brown spectrum can grace the walls, lend a cocooning effect which invites you to settle into a leather chair; echoes timber tones, and cited as the new neutral for interior schemes.

From scented candles to time-honoured pieces such as a kitchen dresser, these wooden accents are perfectly placed for a brown colour palette…

1. Gilded Sands Candle, £34.99, Yankee Candle

Home fragrance sets the mood, and a rich caramel candle with a woody scent, top notes of fig and bergamot; base note of guaiacwood with hints of amber, sweet woody nuances and sound of a crackling wooden wick… well, it couldn’t be more welcoming.

2. Benjamin Moore Leather Saddle Brown 2100 20, Aura Interior Matte, from £35.50 (0.94 Litres), Benjamin Moore Paint

Taking its cue from the character and charm of well-worn leather, a deep brown feature wall feels bang-up-to-date. Lending warmth and depth, the colour enhances decorative items – and anything you place next to it will look that much lovelier… from rustic to contemporary schemes.

3. Daisy Pleated Shade Table Lamp, Wood, £36 (was £45), BHS

This balloon-shaped table lamp makes an eye-catching piece, and the ivory pleated shade with wooden base furnishes a chic new look to industrial interiors.

4. John Lewis Stanton Three Door Glazed Dresser, Black/Natural, £1,599; rest of items from a selection, John Lewis

With an emphasis on timeless materials, and highlighting the beauty of black stained oak aligned with natural oak back panels in honey tones, this handsome dresser with antiqued brass hardware offers endless possibilities. Aligning generous storage solutions with decorative display options – think open shelf with hooks for stoneware mugs, glass front cabinet doors, cutlery drawers, and top shelf for pots and curios – it’s an investment piece for sure.

5. Tiveden Brown Leather Accent Chair, £790, The Den & Now

The ultimate in mid-century modern with its sleek silhouette, solid oak wood frame and slatted back, this leather accent chair in dark chocolate is effortlessly chic.

6. Serenity Ribbed Faux Fur Blanket, £64.99 (was £84.99), Rucomfy

With the look of luxe, you can’t beat a ribbed faux fur throw to style up a sofa… and snuggle under.

7. OHS Manhattan Desk with Shelf – Dark Wood, £30 (was £36), Online Home Shop

Looking to update your WFH space; or create a me-time corner to catch up on admin? This slimline desk with a wooden finish looks smart, without being spendy.

8. Wavy Retro Wallpaper, Standard, £90.60 per roll, Hovia

This wiggly wallpaper with a calming palette of earthy hues gives a blank wall a lively makeover, and perfect fit for retro décor.

9. Luis Peppercorn Leather Storage Pouffe, £316 (was £395), Ruma

Very useful and versatile, this round leather pouffe doubles up as extra storage, seating, a footstool – and with a tray placed on top, it’s just the ticket for a stylish coffee table. With decorative woven lid and fabric lining, it’s a win-win.