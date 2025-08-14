10 pretty pink influences for summery schemes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Embrace summer in your home by streaming feel-good pink shades through your décor. As well as creating calming, feel-good vibes and an expressive aesthetic, this versatile colour pairs well with practical, everyday items.

Whether your scheme is rustic, cottagecore or contemporary, you’re in the pink when you enhance your space by toying with different shades.

Here’s how to glow up your home with this happy hue…

1. Portmeirion Minerals Side Plates – Rose Quartz, £14 each, Portmeirion

With a light pink glaze and abstract flecks of raspberry, this stylish stoneware will reinvent your recipes – and make everything taste that much more delicious when you plate up seasonal salads, seafood starters, or slice of fresh strawberry cake.

2. Pipa Vase – Pink by Blanc D’Ivoire, £85, Sweetpea & Willow

If you love to mix and match, this funky pink vase makes an eye-catching collectible with its orange circles. Think faux frangipani flowers, or fresh orange roses for a beautiful contrast.

3. Staub La Cocotte 20cm Heart Cast Iron Cocotte – Sorbet Rose, £219 (left); 24cm Round Cast Iron Cocotte – Sorbet Rose, £279 (middle back), rest of items from a selection, Zwilling

Playful and so cute, this pastel pink heart-shaped casserole dish will put the joy into rustling up a small summer stew; and the larger cast-iron dishes will add some pizzazz to a pesto chicken casserole – and staples for homemade meals. Suitable for all types of hobs, oven and grill safe.

4. Yankee Candle Pink Sands, £29.99, Yankee Candle

If pink sand kindles thoughts of an exotic beach holiday, this sweet candle won’t cure your wanderlust, but it will scent the air with a mix of citrus, florals and spicy vanilla.

5. Mustard The Skinny in Berry, Blush and Chalk, £289 each, Mustard Made

Slim, tall and a savvy choice for storing anything you fancy without taking up too much room. With removable hanging rail, adjustable shelves, handy hooks, cable hole, wall attachment hooks and lock, what’s not to love?

6. Laura Ashley Baron Chenille Old Rose Pink Hanby Accent Chair, £449, Next

This accent chair in a sophisticated shade of pink with deep buttoned back, scroll arms and bobble legs mixes tradition with cottagecore – and will bring a smile every time you take a seat.

7. Deana Dimpled Glass Ball Easyfit Shade, Rose Pink, £30, BHS

A lovely way to create a relaxed ambience, this shimmering glass ball shade will cast just the right radiance. Fit to existing light fixtures for a quickie update.

8. OHS Frill Voile Curtains (Pair) – Blush, £8 (was £16), Online Home Shop

Pretty as a picture… with a flirty ruffle trim and light, airy feel, these voile curtain panels will beautifully frame a window; or can double up as a doorway drape with a co-ordinating pink tieback.

9. Pink Peony Outdoor Cushion, 45 x 45cm, Set of 2, £19.99, Homescapes Online

One of the easiest ways to style up a garden chair, or tired-looking bench is with floral scatter cushions in a colourful print – this design is right on point.

10. Artificial Erica & Geranium Patio Planter, £60, Blooming Artificial

If you’re not blessed with a sun trap of a balcony or courtyard, this patio tub filled with faux geraniums and erica makes a fabulous statement… fuss free and a showstopper all-year-round.