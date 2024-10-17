Autumn decor: Tablescaping and doorscaping for stylish seasonal soirees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



With autumnal celebrations taking centre stage, a stylish refresh to complement a fall palette can really elevate your space.

Especially with doorscaping and tablescaping firmly on the design map, and fiery oranges, autumn garlands and popularity of pumpkins inspiring us to embrace Mother Nature – and forage for harmonious hues.

“Doorscaping has become an increasingly popular trend in recent years, and tends to surge around the autumn and Christmas period,” says Suzi Samaddar, room styling expert at Furn.

“As the trend continues to grow, it’s extended beyond the door itself and to the general porch area – meaning you can have more fun with your design choices,” highlights Samaddor.

“If you have a small covered bench in your doorway, start by adding outdoor cushions in traditional tones such as burnt orange, honey yellow and burgundy,” suggests Samaddor.

“These warmer colours help bring a cosy and welcoming feel to your entrance, making it the perfect setup to return home to as the evenings get darker.”

She continues: “If you spend time unwinding in your porch area, consider adding some cosy throws for added comfort – and don’t forget to add a selection of small and large pumpkins to your doorstep.”

Keeping the ambient glow and welcoming vibe flowing, it’s time to elevate your dining space…

“Tablescapes are a brilliant way to embrace the season and elevate your dining experience,” says Diane Clark, brand manager for Portmeirion.

“Start by picking a colour palette, taking inspiration from nature and incorporating warm and inviting hues like deep burgundy, forest green and mustard yellow through table linen, placements, or dinnerware,” underlines Clark.

“If you’re wary of colour, start with a neutral palette you can easily build upon, and update through the changing seasons,” she adds.

With tablescapes enriched by natural elements, Clark says layering different materials is another way to add interest and depth to your theme.

“Natural materials, such as cotton and linen, serve as the perfect base for an autumnal-inspired tablescape due to their rustic look and feel – and beautiful tactility,” opines Clark.

“Complement this with rustic placemats made from wicker or seagrass, metallic brass accents for your candle holders or serveware, and opulent velvet ribbons to tie round napkins.”

She continues: “Memory is intrinsically linked to scent, so infusing your home with seasonal fragrances like cinnamon, gingerbread or bergamot can help give those cherished moments a more lasting impact.”

Add candles or reed diffusers to your tablescape to give your dining space an extra layer of indulgence – and charm guests the moment they step foot in the room, suggests Clark.

Moreover, a centrepiece of bud vases will bring everything bang up to date… think faux burgundy eucalyptus and deep red chrysanthemums for fall schemes.

But your tablescaping skills don’t have to stop there. Gemma Harper, brand manager for Spode, says: “One thing I love about autumn, it allows you to step outside your comfort zone in terms of styling.

“For a tablescape with real wow factor, mix and match statement patterns to incorporate a kaleidoscope of colours.”

The key to any successful tablescape is beautiful tableware – and currently, vintage dinnerware is in hot pursuit, notes Harper.

“Therefore, why not add a nostalgic touch using tableware adorned with lavish floral patterns? A vintage vase or candlestick for your centrepiece will also look great.”

Either option will still achieve the desired result of adding autumnal warmth and character to your dining experience, outlines Clark. “Tie your scheme together with retro-coloured glassware.”

Easy on the eye, green or amber wine goblets always look the part, and you can always build on bud vases with showy seasonal flowers displayed in a rustic vessel… if your space and budget allow.