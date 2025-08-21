9 ways to weave rattan into your scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looking to renew your space? Rattan makes a timeless, natural choice when you’re creating a capsule collection of furnishings, or foundation for a neutral aesthetic.

Drawing inspiration from colonial times, the Victorian-era and exotic locations, rattan elevates the everyday with its artistry, versatility, sustainability and relaxed feel.

Check out these decorative pieces for a laid-back layout…

1. Market Baskets, Mini, from £12 (was £20), to Medium (£17.40), was £29; rest of items from a selection, Bohemia Design

A favourite find for sorting and storing, these hand-woven Moroccan baskets made from natural palm leaf will help clear the clutter.

2. Emmeline Olive Green Velvet Armchair, £429 (was £579), Atkin & Thyme

With its curved silhouette, cane weave and plush velvet seat, this accent chair makes an elegant statement… and lends texture to a room.

3. Frances Woven Rattan 3-Door Sideboard, Natural, £209.99, Daals

A showpiece for sure, this swish sideboard with a vintage vibe features attractive cane cabinet doors with internal shelves for storage… and smooth, surface for displaying collectibles and curios.

4. M&S Collection Wicker Scallop Shade Table Lamp, £69; rest of items from a selection, Marks & Spencer

Instead of a classic, ceramic lamp base, this wicker model with attractive scalloped edge shade will cast a warm glow – and makes a key feature.

5. Lena Rattan Book Shelf, £129.99, Von Haus

Keeping it natural with wooden shelving, this industrial-style black metal frame sets off the pale timber and rattan-fronted cupboard, complementing the neutral palette.

6. Bali Natural Rattan Triple Plant Stand, £125, Oliver Bonas

When you’re short on space and vertical planting best aligns your indoor oasis, this bamboo stand with three baskets loves leafy trailing plants alongside peace lilies and succulents.

7. Rattan Stepped Basket, £65, Cox & Cox

How many times do you get to the top of the stairs and realise you’ve forgotten something? Or if you are after a clever storage solution for cosy throws you sometimes take to bed… step in this stylish rustic basket.

8. OHS Rattan Detachable Round Top Tray Table – Natural/Black, £19 (was £25), Online Home Shop

With a detachable woven tray and black frame, this table taps into rustic charm and can be styled either side of a sofa – perfectly placed with wood effect flooring and ivory furnishings.

9. Indoor Outdoor Rattan Mirror, £195, Cox & Cox

A faux wicker frame in a circular shape brings character and texture to a garden wall, bare hallway or living room wall; especially one as lovely as this, with soft tones and decorative loops.