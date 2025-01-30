9 ways to channel rosy décor for a romantic vibe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aside from feel-good colour combinations, pimping up your pad with some TLC and a few quirky decos pulls at the heart strings… and adds an element of romance.

Especially with little details such as coquettish crockery and playful floral prints, interior schemes can be brought to life with a sense of joie de vivre.

Here’s how to style up your space with some dreamy accents and pretty prints…

1. Smeg Pink Espresso Coffee Machine, £299.95 (was £399.95), Smeg UK

Cute as candy, budding baristas will fall head over heels for this bubblegum pink espresso machine. Suitable for espresso, cappuccino, latte or latte macchiato, with the option for single or double shots… we’re in.

2. Rockett St George Pink & Red First Bite Side Plates, Set of 4, £30, Next

If you’re serving up sweet treats, these skittish slogans will arouse an appetite.

3. Emma Bridgewater Love Hearts ½ Pint Mug, £25, Love Hearts Small Old Bowl, £21, Emma Bridgewater

These little messages of affection make a loving statement – and sure to please every time you pour a cuppa.

4. OHS Marble Printed Rug, Blush (120 x 170cm), £12 (was £27), Online Home Shop

One to sweep you off your feet, there’s a sense of frivolity to this eye-catching rug. Fusing flair with function, it features an anti-slip backing and look of luxe marble design.

5. Young Hearts Ruffle Cushion in Groove Inn, £55, Weirdstock

We’ve a crush on this striking scatter cushion with its flouncy fringe and retro-inspired print… groovy.

6. Multicoloured Cocktail Glasses, Set of 4, £48, Audenza

Think happy hour and a cheeky cocktail is just the ticket. Fashioned in amethyst, zircon, opal and mandarin, these are tailor-made for a cosmo or raspberry gimlet. Cheers!

7. Mixed Bee Dark Blue Wallpaper By Lola Design, £139 per roll, Lola Design

Pure nectar… imagine a beautiful feature wall to mirror a private rose garden, with showy petals and blooms so fragrant you’ll sense bumble bees galore. Style with a contrasting colour for a funky update to your favourite room.

8. White & Pink Stripe Bud Vase, £16.80 (was £21), Rose & Grey

Candy stripes and a shapely contour signals pink lilies, with their intoxicating fragrance and symbol of love and admiration.

9. Laura Ashley Baron Chenille Old Rose Pink Hanby Accent Chair, £449, Next

Pretty as a picture, this buttoned back occasional chair is as attractive as it is comfy with plush padding, scroll arms and ornamental bobbin legs… think me-time with a romance novel, or time out with a much-loved podcast.