10 lighting ideas to switch up your space

Atmospheric and mood-enhancing, prioritising your source of light can spark all sorts of emotions… especially with so many decorative choices to create a state of wellbeing.

Moreover, considering brightness, contrast and aesthetics in equal measure, the best kind of lighting comes from various sources – think overhead fixtures, accent lamps and shades which lend a softness – setting the scene for the right ambience.

And with the change in season and shorter days, these welcoming lighting schemes strike the perfect balance…

1. Suvi Ceramic Table Lamp & Raffia Shade, £135, Oliver Bonas

We’re instantly drawn to this artisan table lamp with its trendy olive green glaze, decorative diamond stripes, and exotic raffia lampshade to kindle thoughts of far-flung locations.

2. Hay Pendant Lights – White, from £271.20, (Medium), to £343.20, (Extra Large), Fritz Fryer Lighting

When you want to put the spotlight on your social space or themed tablescape, a trio of these white glass pendants creates a warm, flattering glow.

3. Pink & Orange Statement Table Lamp, £125, Rockett St George

With its sunny personality, this funky table lamp makes a talking point. Striking with its sleek gold accents, blush pink semi-sphere shade and bold orange metal base, it’s one for dopamine décor and joyful interiors.

4. Liana Pendant Light, Smokey Grey & Black, £49, (was £69), Cult Furniture

Making the most of the beauty of glass, with its smokey grey hue and textured design, this mid-century inspired drop light blends function with flair.

5. Stockholm Floor Lamp – Gold, £30, B&M Home, in-store

Elongated and elegant, this three bulb standing floor lamp is brilliant for illuminating a forgotten corner, piece of artwork or cosy reading nook.

6. Regal Crown Table Lamp – Gold, £65; Forest Oasis Tassel Lamp Pendant Shade, £75; Brilliant Bear Table Lamp, £95, Joe Browns

From Victorian- style fringed lampshades, to a gilded coronet; to the warmth of a friendly bear, these individual designs make a wow statement – and set the tone for eclectic style, individuality and creativity.

7. &Tradition VP3 Flowerpot Table Lamp – Vermilion Red, £280, Nest

Timeless with modish staying power, this iconic Sixties Flowerpot lamp is characterised by its rounded, curvaceous form – Danish designer Verner Panton is behind its futuristic silhouette – and rightly deserves a place on your desk.

8. Joules Harewood Floor Lamp Matt Cream and Matt Antique Brass With Shade, £250, Dar Lighting

This tall, sculptural piece with tapered blue shade and pull cord has vintage, cottagecore vibes – complementing whimsy furnishings as well as giving new life to a dark hallway or bedroom.

9. Habitat x Scion Yellow & Teal Lohko Drum Lampshades – 30cm, £20 each (left of sideboard); Habitat x Scion Green Lohko 2 Tier Pendant Shade – 45cm, £50; Habitat x Scion Padukka 44cm Ceramic Table Lamp – Green, £85; rest of items from a selection, Habitat

Eye-catching with their graphic prints and abstract patterns, this Scion collection doubles up as a showcase for high ceilings and retro furnishings.

10. Stunning Star Chain Chandelier, £325, Rockett St George

Gorgeous, glamorous and shimmering, tiers of graduated gold chains in a star shape lends a celestial feel to this chic chandelier. Beautifully crafted and a real showstopper to crown a circular table, think celebratory bubbles at the ready.