11 fabulous faux trees, garlands and wreaths for festive décor

We all have our favourite Christmas decorations – those nostalgic hand-me-downs that cheer us every year…

Wreaths which warm our hearts with joyous ribbons, and trusty artificial trees that don’t shed their needles.

But what if your ring of holly is looking a little lacklustre, or the pre-lit pine has lost its brightness?

Or you may have downsized to a smaller space – thinking more bijou than bumper aesthetic?

To make your space look its sparkling best, Santa’s helpers have rounded up some favourite finds to see you happily through the festive season…

1. Garland with Red Berries – 6ft, £20; Gold Hanging Bells, £6 each; Red Hanging Bauble Bells, £4 each; Bows – 2pk, £3 each, B&M Home, in-store

Blending classic burgundy reds with forest greens, these bells, bows, baubles and fir cones will spruce up a mantelpiece.

2. The Pre-lit Snowy Alpine Tree Warm White (4ft to 12ft), from £69.99, Christmas Tree World

Let it snow… Available in various heights, this showy faux fir makes a real statement with its branches dusted in snow flakes – the closest thing to a dreamy, snow-covered scene.

3. Woodland Walk Natural Christmas Garland with Lights – 120cm, £27, Dibor

Perfectly placed for rustic settings and Scandi-style tablescapes, this pine cone garland makes a gorgeous centrepiece set against green goblets – and napkins tied with twine and sprig of spruce.

4. Opulent Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree – 8ft, £396 (was £495), Cox & Cox

With enough razzle-dazzle to elevate your décor to the dizzy heights, this 8ft tree can be dressed from top-to-toe. Pre-lit with 800 vintage-style bulbs and 114 bushy branches to beautify with ornaments, it’s the business. A 7ft tree is also available.

5. The White Company Ultimate Fir Tree 60cm Wreath, £150; 180cm Pre-lit Ultimate Fir Tree Garland, £95; rest of items from a selection, The White Company

With generous greenery galore, this co-ordinating wreath and garland is positively glowing with grandeur. Embellished with fir branches, pine cones and willow, mantelpieces will look magical, while the wreath can be hung from walls or laid flat to luxe up a coffee table.

6. White Tabletop Faux Christmas Tree, £19, Rowen Homes

Ideal for finishing touches or styling up a forgotten corner, these snow-like branches in a hessian basket look effortlessly chic – and right on point for all-white schemes.

7. Habitat Gold Star Christmas Wreath, £15; rest of items from a selection, Habitat

Twinkle, twinkle Christmas star… this wondrous wreath features a glamorous black bow – and golden ticket to a glitzy aesthetic.

8. Pre-lit Wreath with Bells – 65cm, £25; Pre-lit Garland with Bells – 180cm, £25; Cream Bow Garland – 1.5m, £7; White Stars, £2 each; rest of items from a selection, B&M Home, in-store

Cue quiet luxury with these charming cream bows, bronze bells, cones lit up with gold accents – and elegant faux foliage.

9. Candy Cane Whirl Wreath, £28, Joe Browns

A sweet novelty wreath with its cute candy canes, crimson berries and baubles scattered with pretty pine cones, it’s one for fireside mantels and candy cane Christmas stockings. Matching garland available.

10. Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Tree Duo, £44.99, Lights4fun

If you’re short on floor space, this decorative duo will put some wow factor into window dressing. With snow-coated branches and warm white LEDs, they can be styled either side of a sofa, or grouped on shelves with other themed items. Think chalet-style décor.

11. 6ft Pre-lit Fraser Fir Christmas Tree, £104.30 (was £149), Dunelm

Standing 6ft tall and pre-lit with 200 warm white lights to fill your winter wonderland with good cheer, this striking faux fir can be furnished with all your sparkly tinsel, quirky baubles, funky foodie decos and glittery fairies.