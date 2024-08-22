Monochrome: How to work modern minimalism into your home

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Stylish and sophisticated, when it comes to a chic colour palette, you can’t beat the brilliance of monochrome in the home.

From the Art Deco movement to Coco Chanel’s passion for black and white, to today’s catwalk – it was one of the biggest spring/summer 2024 fashion trends – these classic shades are a cut above.

And with more than 45,000 #monochromeinteriors Instagram posts dedicated to the monochromatic aesthetic, it’s little wonder we love the luxe, minimalist appeal of pairing neutrals with varying tones of charcoal and all-black for a bold silhouette.

For celebrity home organisers and stylists, Gemma Lilly and Charlotte Reddington – aka the Style Sisters – monochrome is a much-loved, signature palette.

Best friends and business partners, the duo have always been drawn to this classic colour base, both in their homes and wardrobes… and are now marking a new chapter with their first Tesco homeware range, inspired by their love of monochrome.

Here they share their top tips to imbibe the trend…

Why monochrome?

“We love the simplicity and clean lines created when decorating rooms with a monochrome interior design scheme.

“It offers a look that’s timeless and elegant, while also creating a sense of clutter-free calm,” says Charlotte Reddington, co-founder, Style Sisters.

open image in gallery Loren Armchair, Champagne Classic Velvet, £299.99 Furniture Choice (Furniture Choice/PA)

“Our homes are important spaces for us to relax, unwind and spend time with loved ones – the contrast of using black and white in one space creates crisp, clean lines and a contemporary feel.”

open image in gallery Style Sisters Embroidered Cushion RRP £14; Knitted Cushion RRP £12; Chequered Throw RRP £25; Stripe Ceramic Vase RRP £14; Glass Photo Frame from £7, two sizes available; Debossed Ceramic Candle, fresh, £10, Tesco in-store (Alexander Edwards Photography/PA)

As Reddington highlights, life outside our front doors can be hectic – filled with noise, sounds and colours, especially if you live in a city.

“No matter which room this scheme is used in, we’ve seen time and again how it can create a feeling of simplicity and warmth, transforming once-cluttered spaces into stylish harmony.”

Monochrome misconceptions…

“There’s often a misconception that decorating with black and white can make rooms feel cold and professional,” underlines Reddington.

“But this is far from true when the right pieces and textures are used.” She says texture is key, from woven knitted cushions to natural wood, velvet and ceramic to name a few.

open image in gallery Inga Cushion, £48, Design Vintage (Design Vintage/PA)

“Using a mix of texture adds interest and depth, adding a layer of softness and warmth.

“Soft accessories can help to introduce playful patterns, for another dimension to the overall feel of the room.”

Furthermore, she says a monochrome base for walls and furniture allows you to introduce different textures and colours over time.

open image in gallery Solitary Palm Tree Print, Black & White Palm Photograph – Framed, from £49, Beach House Art (Beach House Art/PA)

“You can easily adapt a neutral backdrop with accessories and wall art, meaning your home can transition naturally with your style over time.”

Meet minimaluxe monochrome

“An Insta-worthy trend that started to gain momentum at the end of last year, we feel this perfectly highlights how the use of neutral, muted colours in homes is far from beige and boring,” emphasises Gemma Lilly, the other half of the styling and organising duo.

“Decluttering your home is step one to achieving this look.”

open image in gallery OHS Bouclé Storage Hairpin Stool – Black, £21 (was £25), OHA (Online Home Shop/PA)

While a maximalist home is a mix of bold patterns, bright colours and walls and bookshelves filled with books and decorative items, notes Lilly, the minimaluxe one champions the less-is-more approach.

“Clever hidden storage is key, to ensure items have a home but are out of sight – adding storage boxes in keeping with the overall design scheme can stop shelves and cupboards becoming messy.”

Regular detoxes will avoid rooms and surfaces becoming built up, suggests Lilly. “Stop the clutter-creep by taking a little-and-often approach – it will make the world of difference to keeping spaces pared-back.”

She continues: “Comfort is key for minimaluxe style. Creating a feeling of luxe can be achieved through textures, but this doesn’t have to mean a luxury budget.

open image in gallery Romford Cream & Black Abstract Lamp, £79, Rowen Homes (Rowen Homes/PA)

“There are plenty of amazing soft furnishings, boucle chairs, velvet cushions and more at high-street retailers and supermarkets, offering designer looks without the price tags.”

Styling with scent

Home fragrance sets the mood and tone of your space…

Fragrant candles and diffusers can uplift, relax and promote wellbeing. Moreover, depending on the vessel and design, they make a stylish statement for a boutique hotel vibe.

open image in gallery The Flower Lady Ceramic Scented Candle, £54, Chase And Wonder

“The scent choice is one consideration, but the design of your diffuser or candle also makes an impact,” states Reddington.

“Elevate a coffee table with an oversized candle and add elegant diffusers to hallway consoles and bathroom ledges.”

For monochrome interiors, she says a moody, woody scent is a good choice for cosy evenings at home; while fresh, zesty fragrances can help refresh and revitalise.

open image in gallery (Style Sisters/PA)

“Boutique hotels and spas play on scent-styling well, and they promote feelings of comfort relaxation – it’s a simple but very effective styling tip that can often get overlooked,” adds Reddington.

The Style Sisters’ Tesco homeware range includes items priced from £5 to £25, and is available now in 200 stores across the UK. For your nearest store, visit Tesco.com.

For more expert tips and tricks, follow @stylesisters on Instagram