10 ways to channel chic coastal decor

Sun, sea and sand… all the things we love about being on holiday can be reimagined with staycation must-haves – and styling tricks for beach house-themed interiors.

Think informal settings with vintage seashell patterns, a nod to nautical decor with natural accents inspired by the sea, coastal artwork and Breton stripes… it’s like playing in your own sandpit!

And a fun way to bring out your inner beachcomber with a few well-chosen pieces, to create a coastal aesthetic.

Here’s what’s making its mark with a mix of textures, and waterfront-inspired accessories…

1. Coastal Boats Roller Hand Towel, £18, Sophie Allport

This whimsy hand towel will put the wind in your sails when it’s time to wash your hands – and prep a summer salad.

2. Blue Coral Ornament, £10.50, (was £15), Matalan

Cue this ocean blue coral ornament… the perfect centrepiece for coastal-themed tablescapes and New-England style schemes.

3. Set of Three Indigo Coral and Shell Art Prints – Framed, £177, Beach House Art

A seaside-inspired gallery wall with shell and coral prints in natural wooden frames lends a contemporary look – and works like a dream with canvas, linens and blue striped scatter cushions.

4. Natural Knotted Rope Table Lamp with White Cotton Slub Tapered Shade, £115, Click Style

When it comes to ambient lighting, this lovely lamp with rustic rope detailing and neutral shade keeps the mood calm – and captures the spirit of ship decor.

5. La Rochelle Globe Lanterns: Medium, right, £69.95, (was £115), Annabel James

This gorgeous glass globe lantern with easy carry rope handle and netting can be styled with seaside flowers or dried bouquets to make a real feature, as well as a pillar candle.

6. George Mykonos Rattan Corner Dining Set, £498, (was £599); rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

Summer seating is all about comfort… this cool corner unit has al fresco dining, with views over a picturesque coastline or infinity pool written all over it… it’s good to dream. Featuring a three-seat and two-seat sofa to create an L-shape, two stools and rectangular dining table, it creates a luxe entertaining space.

7. Midnight Blue/Ecru Large Tassel Fringed Beach And Garden Parasol, £225, Staycation Vintage Parasols

When the sun has got its hat on, you can’t beat a picture perfect parasol in classic coastal stripes to shade you in style. Did someone say pool party? Comes with a ground anchor and matching carry bag.

8. George Fusion Lobster Outdoor Filled Cushion, £10, Direct.asda

Lots of fun and trending big time, scatter cushions in statement lobster prints match seamlessly with deck chairs and the catch of the day.

9. Stone Blue Ticking Linen Duvet Cover Set, from £210, (Double), Chalk Pink Linen Co

Breathable bedding is a blessing when the next heatwave hits… this French blue ticking stripe in 100% flax linen will take the sweat out of sleeping in the heat.

10 Hovia Marina Wallpaper, £90.60 per roll, Hovia

These sweet seashells make you want to drop anchor, dig your toes in the sand, and go shelling at low tide. Co-ordinate with towels in conch shell pink to complement a bathroom.