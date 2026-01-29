9 whimsical ways to add an air romance into your home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With thoughts turning to Valentine’s weekend, one of the most desirable ways to set the scene is with dreamy décor to spruce up your space.

From super cute and eclectic to striking a chord with a romantic aesthetic, here’s what to buy to add a touch of romance to your existing furnishings.

1. You’re My Jam Doormat, £139, Ruggable

A jammy find, we’ve a crush on this retro-look doormat with its feel-good vibes.

2. Emma Bridgewater Love Hearts Collection: Love Hearts Small Mug, £22, (top); Love Hearts Half Pint Mug, £28, (bottom); Love Hearts Medium Dinner Plate, 8.5 inch, £27; Love Hearts Small Old Bowl, £24, Emma Bridgewater

This sweet tableware talks the language of love… style with vintage china and flea market finds to evoke a sense of cosy cottagecore.

3. Lights4fun Warm White Micro Light Heart Wreath, £19.99; TruGlow Blush Pink Fluted Cone LED Pillar Candle Duo with Remote Control, £19.99; TruGlow Blush Pink Ribbed LED Pillar Candle Trio, £24.99, rest of items from a selection, Lights4fun

With the right candles and lighting, creating an amorous atmosphere comes naturally… especially with pastel-pink LEDs juxtaposed with a light-up wreath featuring glass and pearl-style beads, vase of red roses, and velvet bows lending some feminine flair.

4. Laura Ashley Arlingham Gardens Mural in Eau De Nil, £250, (width 3 metres, height 2.8 metres), Wallpaper Direct

Think a secret garden, trailing greenery, spring blossom, plus decorative trellis and archway for a real focal point… and bring a little bit of paradise into your home

5. Oliver Bonas Brown & Red Frill Love Gingham Cushion Cover, 30 x 50cm, £26.50; Brown & Red Ruffle Leopard Print Cushion Cover, 45 x 45cm, £29.50; White & Red Cherry Cushion Cover, 45 x 45cm, £32.50, Red & Cream Love Tufted Cushion Cover, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

Cosy cushions are one of the easiest ways to luxe up your living area – and with the spotlight on calligraphy, red gingham and cherries, adding a couple of leopard print covers trimmed with red piping makes an edgy statement.

6. Boston Red Wine Glass, Multicoloured, £18.90 each (200ml), Villeroy & Boch

With a glass of celebratory fizz or Valentine cocktail on the cards, stylish crystalware with a pretty pastel hue will charm your partner.

7. Velvet Table Lamp, Pink and Brass, £19.60 (was £28), BHS.com

For a touch of girly glamour, this blush pink velvet lampshade with brass base will switch up a side table or reading nook.

8. Nostalgic Rose Red Bed Linen Set, from £95 (Double); rest of items from a selection, French Bedroom

We’ve fallen head over heels in love with this romantic bedding set, channelling a chic, French boudoir aesthetic. Style with soft, layered textures – matching rug, cushions and accessories available – and team with a vase of powder pink roses and velvet vanity chair for a vintage vibe. An added bonus, it’s presented in a patterned drawstring bag to store linen when not in use.

9. Arran After the Rain – Lime, Rose & Sandalwood Room Spray, £20, (100ml); Candle, £35, (35cl); Reed Diffuser, £35, Arran

Like a refreshing summer shower, this beguiling blend of florals, citrus and warm, woody notes of sandalwood will add a lovely scent for your date night.