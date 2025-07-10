9 ways to raise the bar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Besides a summer BBQ and thrill of the grill, is there anything better than a home bar and fixing your own cocktails for friends or family?

Especially when you can curate your own signature serves, and achieve that perfect beach club bar look with decking, bar stools, stemware – and most importantly – have everything to hand with storage space for wine, beer and spirits.

Here’s how to elevate your outdoor space and celebrate Happy Hour…

1. George Rattan Curve Bar Set, £239.20 (was £299), Direct.asda

With a pool-side aesthetic, this compact and chic bar set combines a high bar glass tabletop, three shelves for mixers, a wine glass rack, bottle holder, and comes with two stylish stools… take a seat and drink in those holiday vibes.

2. Pineapple Green Glass Cocktail Shaker, £18.50, (was £24.50); Pineapple Cocktail Glasses Set of Two, £15, (was £19.50), Oliver Bonas

With piña colada season in full swing, we’re sensing some tropical heat with these funky glasses and green pineapple cocktail shaker. Style with a plate of paper parasols and pineapple chunks to get the juices flowing.

3. Bellwood Bar & Storage Cart, £200, Umbra

Bar carts are the brightest idea when you want to be able to move things around, and strategically place ice buckets, serveware and snacks in the shade. This one comes with a removeable tray for proffering drinks, and sufficient storage space.

4. Vivaldi Coloured Glass Wine Goblets, Set of 4, £15, Dibor

These gorgeous glass goblets are versatile enough for still, sparkling wine and spritzers. Plus with a choice of four shimmering colour ways – blue, pink, grey and green – you don’t need to worry about picking up someone else’s glass.

5. Forest Garden Fold Down Wooden Wall Garden Bar, £154.99, B&Q

Super-cute, even a bijou balcony or petite patio can accommodate this wall-mounted bar with fold-down table. With shelving to display your top tipples and stemware, the table top doubles up as an entertaining and serving space… and everything can remain stored inside when it’s last orders.

6. Haier Wine Cooler Pouch, Fast 5 minutes Wine Bottle Cooling Pouch with Gel Filling, £12.99, Care + Protect

It only takes a mini heatwave to make you realise how quickly condensation can form on a bottle. To keep your bottle of wine or bubbly beautifully chilled, this cooler sleeve fits most shapes.

7. Forest Garden Shiplap PTR 4 x 6 Apex Garden Bar, £927, Direct.asda

A showpiece for sure, aspiring bartenders can really go to town and personalise this garden bar, complete with serving hatch, shutters and its own access door (can be placed at either end.) Think festoon lighting, customised bar sign, favourite spirits, tinctures, and all your bartending paraphernalia. With the added bonus, it can be used as a storage shed out of season.

8. ‘Happy Go Sparkly’ Champagne Bucket – Pink Leather Strap, £88.50, Heating & Plumbing

Ideal for plunging a bottle of sparkling rosé with its pretty pink strap, this portable clear bucket is right on point.

9. OHS Set of 2 Adjustable Velvet Bar Stools – Blush, £55 (was £87), Online Home Shop

When you want to bring the party inside; or mirror a luxe lounge bar vibe, these plush velvet bar stools have wine tasting and martini moments written all over them.