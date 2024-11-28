Christmas tablescaping tips for entertaining in style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One of the best things about hosting over the holidays is the promise of drama when you dress your dining table.

Moreover, making an impact is also about having a jolly good time while you’re in the throes of creating your centrepiece – bringing all the elements together for a cohesive scheme, and building the story you want to tell.

Here, experts share their top tips to get the look that suits your artistic aesthetic…

Decide on a theme and style

“This year I’ve decided to go for a modern Christmas table in black, khaki and white,” reveals Kelly Hoppen CBE, multi-award winning designer. “It’s festive and sophisticated.

“Everyone has their own preference in terms of colours or style… modern or traditional. The key thing to remember, it’s all about layering textures, mixing colours, and adding those special details that make it yours.”

Start with the base

Begin by laying down a base of greenery, advises Hoppen. “I like to use a mix of real vintage firs and faux greenery, including delicate pussy willow.

“This layering creates texture and sets the tone. Lay it down the centre of the table as your foundation – this anchors the whole look.”

Draw the eye up with creative decorations

If your mission is to dress the Christmas table to impress, creating depth with decorative accessories is key, says John Rastall, head of home at DFS.

“Hanging decorations from a pendant light or the ceiling will draw the eye up, creating immediate impact without taking up valuable space on the table.

“The trick to making this look seamless and thoughtful is to mirror the shape of the table. If you have a long rectangular table, suspend the decorations lengthways from end to end.”

Rastall continues: “Or if you’re working with a circular table, consider clustering the decorations in the centre and mirroring this with a central vase of flowers on the tabletop.”

Meanwhile, Victoria Fletcher, senior buyer at Garden Trading says to make you table feel really special, start with simple, lightweight paper decorations.

“Hang them from existing points like a pendant light, and stagger them at different heights for added visual interest,” recommends Fletcher. “For a more spectacular display, incorporate individual stems and foliage.”

“An overhead installation also frees up space on the table for layered details such as candles, glassware, and decorative accents, while maintaining a sense of openness.

“This is an elegant way to add height and seasonal charm to any festive setting, creating a warm and memorable atmosphere,” notes Fletcher.

Whimsy woodland decor

If you’re leaning towards a more traditional theme, the current trend is bringing the outside in, creating a mystical woodland and foraging for forest charm…

“As well as incorporating nature into your tablescapes, a whimsical mushroom vibe can bring an enchanted feeling to other parts of your Christmas decor,” highlights Alysha Alli, interior design lead at Redrow.

“As for your Christmas table, you can add mushroom motifs, soft earthy tones like greens and beiges, and forest creatures such as deer and rabbits to create a playful and inviting atmosphere.”

“Add to this look by incorporating natural materials like woods and ceramics, which can bring a rustic touch and an organic feeling to your space,” suggests Alli.

“Opt for wrapping paper or gift tags with whimsical illustrations, mushrooms or delicate patterns to reinforce the natural theme under your Christmas tree.”

‘Tis the season to sparkle

When you want your silverware to shine and welcome guests with a good measure of glamour, a dazzling tablescape entails a little shimmer….

“It’s the perfect time of year to make the table look extra special, and to add just that touch of sparkle, ” underlines Chrissie Rucker OBE, founder of The White Company.

“I love to start with a crisp white linen table cloth, matching napkins and to always use our best glassware – polished beautifully to bounce light around the room – smart white china and weighty cutlery.”

“Beaded place mats and coasters add extra festivity, look fantastic and add a magical glow – as do mirrored scapers and, of course, lots of layers of candles, both tall and small,” enthuses Rucker.

“I love to run a mixture of both tall and low candle holders down the centre of the table – a mix of heights is beautiful but make sure you can talk over them,” she notes.

For flowers, Rucker likes to stick to white and mix in lots of seasonal greenery. “In each place setting I tie the napkin with some greenery, a small decoration and a named white heart gift tag, so everyone knows where they’re sitting.”