9 fashionable and functional updates for laundry days

With decluttering, organising and tidying experts sharing their strategy for effective streamlining and cleaning, tasking is trending – and laundry days have become a thing.

So much so, being smart with storage, decanting to declutter and ‘getting rid’ has opened up our spaces to serve a double purpose; both practical and on point… a washing area to enhance our wellbeing.

With a positive mindset, somewhere to organise the chaos and put the boujee into boring chores.

In need of motivation? Here’s what’s caught our eye…

1. Garden Trading Melcombe Slatted Laundry Shelf Lily White – Beech, £68 (was £85), Garden Trading

Short on floor space? Overcome the difficulties of where to dry and stack with this slatted storage shelf; with the bonus of a rail and pegs to hang freshly washed linen.

2. Laundry Capsules Tin with Handle, £4 (top left); Slogan Storage Bottles 1 Litre, £2 each (top right); Laundry Powder Tin with Lid/Handle/Scoop, £7 (third shelf); rest of items from a selection, B&M Home

B&M’s new laundry collection is championing wash day with a broad range of must-have accessories, including these tins and slogan storage bottles for your washing powder, liquid and gels.

3. Brabantia Folding Laundry Basket – 40 Litre, Pepper Black, £39.95; Linn Clothes Rack – Large, White, £177, Brabantia

This stylish foldable laundry basket with bamboo rim doesn’t need a dedicated space for your washing; not only does it fold flat, but it’s suitable for wet and dry laundry with its water-resistant coating. Style with this modish clothes rack to showcase some favourite separates.

4. Joseph Joseph Tota Trio 90 Litre Ecru Laundry Separation Basket, £120, Joseph Joseph

One for busy households, this basket boasts three 30-litre compartments – think delicates, darks and bright whites – with lid cover, and removable tote bags with handles for speedy transfer.

5. Brabantia HangOn Drying Rack – 20 metres, White, £58, Brabantia

Creating a stress-free space to hang your washing is made easy with this nifty drying rack. Features include ample drying space with options to dry clothing flat or hanging; six hooks for clothes hangers, and folds flat for easy storage.

6. The White Company Sea Salt Signature Candle, £24, The White Company

Along with fragrant detergents to enhance the smell of freshly washed clothing, the right scented candle will boost your wellbeing while busying yourself. With top notes of crisp sea salt and fresh vetiver; base of oakmoss and cedarwood, this is your seaside-inspired scent.

7. Garden Trading Classic Zig Zag Dryer, Natural – Beech, £40 (was £50); Hinton Storage Stand – PE Rattan, £56 (was £70); rest of items from a selection, Garden Trading

This practical zig zag dryer folds out with plenty of space for air movement and drying laundry. Moreover, it’s crafted in beech wood and a great way of utilising corner space in a country kitchen or rustic, cottagecore aesthetic. Pair with the standing caddy with rattan baskets to store fabric freshener, sprays and stain removers.

8. SmartStore Orthex Storage Boxes, from £12 (was £15), 21 Litres, to £26 (was £32.50), 70 Litres, John Lewis

The joy of clear plastic storage boxes is being able to see exactly what’s there, without having to fumble through stacks of stuff. Made from strong recycled plastic, these air-tight containers stack easily and will keep your precious woollens and cashmere moth-free.

9. Joseph Joseph Eclipse 3-Tier Ecru Clothes Airer with Screen, £125, Joseph Joseph

A statement piece offering a staging area for your clothes drying, this indoor clothes airer features fabric sides so you can keep everything under wraps on non-wash days. With lockable wheels for easy movement, its steel tiers can be folded down to accommodate frocks and trousers. Plus it folds flat when everything is ready to tidy away. Job done!