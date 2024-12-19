How to style Pantone’s 2025 Colour of the Year – Mocha Mousse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The story behind Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2025, Mocha Mousse, is one of inviting ‘sensorial warmth into home decor and interior design’, according to the Pantone pros.

Every year the experts at the Colour Institute make their prediction for the hue which best expresses the current climate and year to come – 2024’s Peach Fuzz, a gentle peach tone, caught our eye with its sense of playfulness and this latest pick is full of promise.

Cited as ‘a warming brown hue imbued with richness’ with ‘delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort’, with a ‘tasteful touch of glamour’ for good measure.

Celebrating the beauty of brown, it’s all about creating a calming aesthetic with creamy cappuccino and espresso in the mix… and one that’s resonating with designers.

“I think it is a fitting shade for 2025 and sets the precedent for comfortable luxury and grounded elegance within our homes,” says interior designer Tommy Kebbson of Kebbson & Co.

“It’s a colour that can belong with the minimalist, neutral tones which were so popular in 2024, but it also gives way for a brighter colour palette that lets you incorporate pops of colour with the grounding base of Mocha Mousse.”

Moreover, as designers begin to step away from the popular neutrals of years gone by, Kebbson thinks Mocha Mousse is a great example of this versatile shade can be incorporated into a colour palette of light pinks, deep purples or blues.

“This can build a colourful, fun profile alongside Mocha Mousse as the foundation colour,” suggests Kebbson.

Daniela Venturini, Wayfair’s art director and trend forecaster is also a fan: “Mocha Mousse captures a global longing for comfort, contentment, and everyday indulgence.

“This warm, mellow brown offers a harmonious balance of sophistication and approachability, making it perfect for interiors that feel both timeless and modern.”

She continues: “Mocha Mousse speaks to a broader design movement that celebrates simplicity, authenticity, and connection.”

To get your caffeine fix, here’s how to embrace this light brown hue and give your space some snug appeal….

A new era of warm minimalism

Mocha Mousse heralds a softer, more tactile approach to minimalism, notes Venturini. Instead of stark whites and greys, she says this colour brings depth and a sense of calm to clean-lined interiors.

“Imagine a serene living room with neutral-toned furniture, accented by soft Mocha Mousse walls or accessories to create a cocooning effect.”

Artful layering with colour and texture

“This shade works beautifully with dusty pastels and sun-kissed brights, offering endless opportunities for play,” enthuses Venturini.

“Pair it with soft cool matcha greens for a fresh, organic look, or combine it with panna cotta and coral tones for a summery vibe.”

“Add textural depth with boucle, linen, or rich velvet, ensuring every piece feels as comforting as it looks.”

Nature-inspired luxuries

Mocha Mousse reflects our continued desire to bring nature indoors…

“Introduce organic elements such as jute rugs, terracotta planters, or wooden accents, all anchored by the warmth of this hue.

“A centrepiece of fresh florals or preserved grasses in warm, earthy tones ties everything together,” highlights Venturini.

Culinary-inspired spaces

The comforting richness of this colour makes it an ideal choice for kitchens and dining areas,” says Venturini. “The hue adds depth without overwhelming smaller homes, whether it’s a feature wall in a cosy lounge or an accent in an open-plan kitchen.”

“Picture mocha-toned kitchen units or a feature wall, paired with brass fixtures and creamy marble countertops. These elements come together to create a space that feels inviting yet elevated, perfect for hosting intimate gatherings.”

Cultural and global influences

“Mocha Mousse connects to a broader trend of drawing from global aesthetics,” underlines Venturini. “Its grounding, earthy tone works seamlessly with handcrafted ceramics or woven textiles.”

“These touches add a sense of heritage and storytelling to modern interiors, making spaces feel meaningful and soulful.”

Styling Mocha Mousse

Use this colour on feature walls, but also consider unexpected places such as inside cabinetry, on the ceiling, or even on trimming for a dramatic, enveloping effect, outlines Venturini.

For furniture and accessories, she says a plush armchair, velvet ottoman, or lacquered side table in Mocha Mousse makes a subtle yet striking statement.

“Pair with handcrafted ceramics, heritage fabrics, or dark wood accents for a timeless feel… complement these with brass vases, metallic trays, or soft throw pillows for added flair.”

Balance and contrast

For a vibrant, upbeat look, she suggests layering Mocha Mousse with stimulating brights like coral pinks or sunny yellows. “To create a more tranquil environment, pair it with complementary shades like midnight plum or muted shade of green for a harmonious blend.”

Embrace comfort

“Mocha Mousse is all about indulgence,” opines Venturini.

“Use it to create nooks for unwinding – a chaise lounge by the window with throws in varying shades of brown; or dining corner featuring mocha-toned textiles and ambient lighting.”