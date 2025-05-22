9 funky ways to jazz up your space
Make a statement with playful homeware and décor, says Sam Wylie-Harris.
If you’re in the mood for some no-stress styling ideas, or fancy a fun item in a fearless colour or pattern, reinventing your scheme with a couple of well-chosen pieces is a great way to perk up your pad.
Especially if you’re not colour shy, after something to suit your whimsy, or looking to self-gift.
Here’s what’s on our hotlist…
1. Fruit & Vegetable Candle Holders: Garlic Ceramic Candle Holder, £8; Tomato Ceramic Candle Holder, £8 (Lemon Ceramic Candle Holder, coming soon); Lemon Taper Dinner Candles – 2 Pack, £12, all Talking Tables
Veggie crowd-pleasers… top your tablescape with these trendy candle holders and co-ordinating candles for a conversation starter.
2. Wiggle Mugs By Florence Mytum – Mint Green and Orange, £35 each, Not Just A Shop
Snazzy stoneware doesn’t come much better than this… entertaining and ergonomic.
3. Karolina Mila Amore Print, from £17.95 (30 x 40cm); Pink Vespa Print, from £17.95 (30 x 40cm), Desenio
Fun posters put the wow into a white wall – and they’re an easy way to enhance an entertaining area.
4. Chrissy Table Lamp Orange Art Glass, £60, Dar Lighting
Think ambient lighting in sunset orange and a shapely silhouette… this vintage-inspired piece is a favourite find.
5. Lazy Rabbit Cupcake Plates, £17 each, Rockett St George
A striking centrepiece for summer tea parties and selection of sweeties or finger sandwiches, these cute bunny plates can be stacked to showcase your best carrot cake and brownies.
6. Nina Campbell Pink Bracken Gingham Check Rosebury Accent Chair, £350; Nina Campbell Pink Bracken Gingham Check Rosebury Footstool, £150, Next
This pretty pink gingham check accent chair with matching footstool makes a bold statement – and one to really sink into when it’s time to put your feet up… and chill out with a glass of rosé.
7. Red Flutterby Window Film, from £15.75 (50cm x 25cm), Purlfrost
Not blessed with the best view in the world? This window-loving, stained glass-effect film features red butterflies – and brilliant way to introduce a scenic backdrop.
8. George Natural Square Tufted Lobster Cushion, £10, Direct.asda
Whether it’s seaside style or coastal décor, this lobster cushion is one to snap up now. A must-have without the designer price tag.
9. George Blue and Orange Zebra Print Design Cotton Beach Towels, £7 each; Amber and Blue & White Ikat Design Cotton Beach Towels, £7 each; Neutral Striped Cotton Beach Towel, £7, Direct.asda
These bright beach towels will look right at home on a balcony or terrace, and ideal for draping over garden seating.