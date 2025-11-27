Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

10 ways to delight with shimmery decos and festive touches

From glitzy baubles and beautiful bows to snowflakes sparkling with seasonal joy. By Sam Wylie-Harris.

Sam Wylie-Harris
Thursday 27 November 2025 02:30 EST
Make it a magical Christmas with this joyous collection of decorations (Rockett St George/PA)
With the festive fervour gathering momentum and Christmas decor stealing the limelight, now’s the time to focus on those finishing touches.

Especially if you’re inspired by the celebratory Chrimbo light switch-on events, can’t wait to put the tree up, or looking for that something little extra to spark a smile.

Here’s what’s caught our eye and very of-the-moment…

1. Navy Droplets, £2 each; Embellished Peacock Bauble, £3; Navy Velvet Bow – 6pk, £3; Navy Baubles – 18pk (mixed), £12, rest of items from a selection, B&M Home, in-store

Look of luxe… these midnight-blue baubles and bows are bang up-to-date – and will make your spruce sparkle like a sapphire.

2. Carousel Glass Christmas Tree Decoration, £17.60 (was £22), Rockett St George

Bring the fun of the fair home with this fairytale carousel horse.

3. Set of 4 Dark Red Velvet Christmas Bows, £6.95 (was £9.95), Melody Maison

Branches festooned with rose-coloured bows makes a glamorous statement – and you can always mix velvet and satin for some full-on lustre.

4. Christmas Bauble – Shiny Blue Ribbed Lantern, £5, Heavenly Homes

This shiny lantern loves to be placed close to a bright white light, bringing out best of its blue hues.

5. Christmas Snowflake Hanging Lights, £25 each, Oliver Bonas

These sparkly snowflakes create an elegant ambiance, especially against a dark feature wall.

6. B&Q Pink Poinsettia Christmas Clip, £4, Diy.com

Pretty as a picture, this pink poinsettia’s right on point – and one for a snow-flocked tree.

7. George Green Light-Up Glass Christmas Tree, £10; Gold-Tone Reindeer With Glasses Decoration, £8; Gold-Tone Hanging Bells Decoration, £10, Direct.asda

For a festive glow up, this light-up glass tree, quirky gold reindeer and Christmas bells are lots of fun.

8. Luxurious Red Velvet Cushion Bow Christmas Decoration – Medium, £38; Champagne Tinsel Christmas Tree – 42cm, £20; Burgundy Velvet Clip-on Christmas Bows, £7.95 each; Vintage-Style Santa Ornament in Cream & Silver, £32.00, Rockett St George

A real showstopper, this beguiling bow in a vivid shade of red can top the tree; or crown a garland. For the latter, team with clip-on Christmas bows and style with decorative tinsel trees for a holiday season #shelfie.

9. Presents Tree Dec – 3pk, £3.50, (left); Nutcracker Baubles – 4pk, £2.50; Plush Tree Dec (red sweet), £2.50; Felt Dog Tree Dec, £2.50; All is Bright – Value 50pk (baubles), £10; rest of items from a selection, B&M Home, in-store

Playful and super cute, who can resist a pink poodle or smiling sweetie?

10. Ceramic House LED Christmas Decoration, £7.99 (was £12.99); 10 Paper Ball LED String Lights, £8.99 (was £9.99); 50 Warm White LED Green Micro Fairy Lights, £7.99, Lights4fun

For Scandi-style decor, style this snow-capped house adorned with pine trees with cream-coloured paper ball string lights; for a cosy, natural aesthetic.

