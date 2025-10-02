9 autumnal homewares to celebrate the season
From gallery walls geared to the countryside, to snuggly soft furnishings, it’s all about feel-good vibes, says Sam Wylie-Harris.
With a nip in the air, dappled sunlight, and leaves starting to turn a brilliant burnt orange, crimson and gold, it’s Mother Nature’s way of telling us it’s time to cosy up.
And what better way to start prepping your space for pumpkin spice lattes on the sofa, autumnal tablescapes and comfort food than with seasonal decor… in sync with the countryside aglow?
Here’s how to capture the mood…
1. Artificial Autumn Faux Floral Wreath, £40, (was £50), Everlasting Lily Floral Designs
We’re warming up for wreath season… this faux floral arrangement in vivid oranges and reds can be hung on the door… and makes a striking centrepiece. Crown the centre with a scented pillar candle in spicy cinnamon.
2. Farmers Market Canvas Print, from £39.95, (30 x 40cm); Pick Me Canvas Print, from £39.95, (30 x 40cm); Along the Canal Canvas Print, from £39.95 (30 x 40cm), Poster Store
For stress-free decorating ideas, a themed gallery wall makes a wow statement… and this one celebrates harvest festivals.
3. Set of 3 Ceramic Pumpkin Bud Vases, £12, Dunelm
Themed accessories such as these sweet pumpkin designs show a touch of whimsy.
4. Emma Bridgewater Turnip Soup Plate, £28, (middle right); Carrots Soup Plate, £28, Emma Bridgewater
Think piping hot veggie soup, dollop of crème fraiche and warm crusty bread… yummy.
5. Sophie Allport White Ceramic Jug, £47, Sophie Allport
For a cottagecore aesthetic, style this white ceramic jug with autumn berries to make a rustic sideboard shine.
6. George Fancy a Brew Slogan Cushion, £10; rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda
This cute gingham cushion brings a smile to the face… and cries out for a few scatter cushions in contrasting shades to pimp up your sofa.
7. M&S Collection Slipper Velvet Accent Chair in Ginger, £199, Marks & Spencer – more stock coming in
Contemporary and right on point, this luxe velvet accent chair in a warm ginger hue looks so comfy – and its curvaceous seat and chunky legs have undeniable appeal.
8. George Tomatoes Print Easycare Duvet Set, Super King, £16; rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda
The foundation for bedroom makeovers, the right bedding has the power to transform your space – and this eye-catching tomato print can be themed with rustic decor, chunky knits and woodland prints.
9. Kalki Extra Large Wicker Storage Trunk Basket with Lid, in Natural, £139.99, Wayfair
For wardrobe sort-outs and extra storage for sweaters and woollies, you can’t beat a generous trunk-style basket at the end of the bed. Great for placing PJs, robe and a hot water bottle, too.