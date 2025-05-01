9 ways to mimic a Mediterranean lifestyle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When you dream of being swept away to a different time and place, elevating your space with ocean blues, Breton stripes and natural materials are synonymous with Mediterranean style.

Moreover, they’re the perfect choice when you want to relax and reconnect with yourself, enhance the relaxed, holiday mood with coastal accessories – and set in motion a summer refresh.

Here’s what’s putting us in a sunny frame of mind…

1. Helen Round Eco Linen Bread Bag, Fish Shoal Design, £25, Helen Round

Not only does a linen bread bag keep your baguette or sourdough fresher for longer, but this fun fish design captures thoughts of a coastal setting.

2. George Blue & White Sealife Side Plate – Set of 4, £8, Direct.asda

Decorated with coral, a starfish, clam shell and oyster, these porcelain plates come with the promise of a plateau de fruits de mer.

3. Parisian Blue Wine Goblets, £24 (Set of 4), Dibor

These beautiful azure blue wine goblets are sure to be a big hit with summer tablescapes and big bowl of salad niçoise.

4. George Riviera Stripe Parasol, £59; other items from a selection, Direct.asda

A pretty parasol in pastel blue stripes speaks volumes, especially with spot-on accents such as rattan garden furniture in rustic tones, stoneware vases and trailing greenery. Base not included.

5. Blue Ornate Embroidery Cushion, £18 (right); Blue Bobble Stripe Cushion, £18 (left); Blue Stripe Throw, £18; Shell Vase, £15, rest of items from a selection, Matalan

Inviting some Mediterranean warmth with welcoming scatter cushions, crafted pieces, and sculptured shell vase for natural dried flowers or fresh bouquet… these are must-haves.

6. Libby Armchair – Grey Cushioned Seat – Natural Rattan Wicker Round Frame, £207.20, Where Saints Go

When you want to echo the relaxed sophistication and timeless aesthetic of Mediterranean decor, this peacock-backed armchair makes a wonderful statement.

7. Mediterranean Portal Poster, from £15.95 (30 x 40cm, frame not included), Poster Store

If you’re hankering after a seafront view, create a haven of peace and calmness with this pitch-perfect poster.

8. Candle Shade – Cream Shells on Royal Blue, £17.50, Nicholas Engert

Combining the inviting atmosphere of a candle with seaside style, this shell shade is a favourite find. Candle shade holder and candles sold separately.

9. Petit Breton Stripe Bed Linen Set in Sea Blue, King Set, £75, French Bedroom – more stock coming in beginning May

For an oceanfront, boutique hotel vibe, Breton stripe bedding is a brilliant way to work some Mediterranean magic. With cotton striped bed linen, romantic ruffle-edge pillows mixed with a stripe pattern and palm tree cushion… think sweet dreams in your beach retreat.