Smart home chic: Functional furnishings with a nod to tech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s safe to say, smart home technology is going from strength to strength – and with this, fashionable furnishings and decor to inspire you… and want to luxe up your life.

“As people spend increasingly more time in their living rooms, expectations of how our furnishings actually function, is slowly changing,” highlights Gisela Lancaster, head of buying, Sofology.

For many people, she says the central role of furniture has shifted from purely stylish, comfortable seating, to an investment of multifunctional sofas that offer style. “As well as delivering on personalised comfort and convenient tech.”

The smart sofa

Perhaps it’s due to an increase in people working from home, or rise in popularity of listening and media rooms, but this year alone Lancaster says they’ve seen a 44% uplift in sales of sofas with additional tech features such as heated seats, fridges, smart consoles and speakers.

“Of course this isn’t to everyone’s taste, but growth within the smart sofa category has been consistent since 2023,” says Lancaster. “Cinema-style sofa sales have increased approximately 75% year on year.”

Look out for ranges which appeal to the style-conscious designer…

Think a level of ‘smart chic’, she suggests, that will appeal to a wide range of tech and interiors fans. Sofas with advanced touchscreen control panels which allow users to manage music via Bluetooth, recline and adjust headrests with ease – and manage seating temperature with a single swipe of the screen.

“Elevating your living space with first-class convenience, quality craftsmanship and standout style suited for modern living,” underlines Lancaster.

The smart bed

Why limit yourself to a smart sofa, when you can double the pleasure with a smart bed?

Especially when you consider the average person spends a third of their life in bed, you may as well unwind in style by enhancing your library of movies with a smart TV integrated in the footboard.

With various functions such as controlling the TV lifting mechanism with a wireless remote, smart technology connecting you to streaming services; along with the most comfy viewing position and range of upgrades, it’s a haven for unwinding.

Circadian lighting

As Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville, points out: “Getting back into the swing of things after the summer holidays can be tough.

“Disrupted sleep patterns, shifting schedules, and increased screen time all take their toll – especially on our circadian rhythms.”

“A new trend within the world of biophilic design, ‘circadian lighting’ uses technology such as dimmer switches, colour-changing bulbs and automated schedules, to produce artificial light that mirrors the natural rise and fall of the sun,” explains Miller.

“Helping the whole household transition smoothly back into routine.”

Even better, she says this smart technology integrates seamlessly into existing decorative fixtures “meaning you don’t need to comprise form for function.”

“Within your existing scheme, implement this tech to create morning light that is bright and energising to help kick-start the day,” suggests Miller.

“And use softer, warmer tones in the evening to promote relaxation – and prepare the body for rest by supporting melatonin production.”

She says AI-powered lighting systems are also stepping up as families return to school routines. “These intelligent setups go beyond simple timers… they learn household habits and adjust brightness and colour temperature automatically, to support concentration, alertness and rest.

For example, lighting can subtly shift to a cool, daylight tone in study areas during after-school homework time, explains Miller. “Then gradually transition to warmer hues in the evening to help wind down and support healthy sleep.”

Combined with circadian lighting principles, she says AI integration makes it easier than ever to maintain a consistent rhythm during busy school weeks – without constant manual adjustments.

Media wall fireplaces

As we ease ourselves back into the busy back-to-school phase of streamlining schedules, organisation in the home is key, underlines Rachal Hutcheson, national retail manager, Sharps.

Even so, stylish and functional spaces often converge with an abundance of laptops, devices and gaming consoles that resemble a world of wires, notes Hutcheson.

For those not lucky enough to have a home office space or cinema room, she says a media wall helps integrate the most advanced tech in a bespoke design; appealing to both modern and traditional tastes.

“Shaker-style furniture, normally associated with cottagecore chic, can be built to seamlessly house the latest smart TV; supported by stylish shelving and textured feature back panels, all brought to life by subtle shelf lighting,” suggests Hutcheson.

And as we head into autumn, integrated fireplaces are a sought after, eye-catching centrepiece…

Think 3D and 5D realistic flame effects enhanced by lighting, and customisable fuel beds with a range of options to control the temperature… blending function with flair.