Outdoor living trends for entertaining and relaxing in style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Once a casual fling when blue skies beckon, al fresco living has become a lifestyle choice – with a focus on fashioning garden furniture as much as your indoor living space.

As Lynne Lambourne, garden designer and sustainability ambassador for The Ideal Home Show puts it: “Gone are the days when garden furniture was an afterthought – 2025 is all about transforming outdoor spaces into stylish, functional extensions of the home.”

Moreover, she says the concept of outdoor rooms has taken off, with more homeowners treating their gardens as social entertaining spaces… rather than just a patch of grass and plants.

“One of the biggest shifts in garden furniture trends is the move away from traditional teak furniture,” highlights Lambourne, “which requires constant maintenance like pressure washing to keep it looking good.”

Sustainability

Instead, the designer says there’s a growing demand for sustainable materials such as recycled plastic and weather-resistant metals – offering durability and style.

Lambourne continues: “With sustainability, longevity, and aesthetics at the forefront of design, this year’s garden furniture trends are all about creating inviting outdoor spaces… both practical and beautiful.

“Whether you’re hosting a summer soirée or simply unwinding in the fresh air, the right furniture makes all the difference,” she adds.

Curved designs

Elsewhere, Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, says one of the biggest shifts in garden furniture trends is the move towards curved designs, with more fluid and organic shapes.

“Garden furniture such as sofas, loungers, and dining sets feature soft, rounded edges, making outdoor spaces feel more inviting and relaxed,” suggests Gierasinska.

Available in natural materials such as rattan, she says their sleek, modern finish complements a wide range of garden aesthetics, enhancing the overall flow of outdoor areas.

Scandi-style designs

Scandi-style garden furniture is another key trend which shows no signs of going anywhere – and with its clean lines, neutral tones and connection to nature, a fail-safe way to unwind.

Combining simplicity with function, creating an indoor-outdoor flow with warm acacia wood tones and upholstered cushions in ivory or slate greys not only lifts your outdoor space – but makes existing Scandi home decor feel like a breath of fresh air.

Contemporary style

Summer brights are a thing, and with playful stripes and a colourful frame, these modern pieces provide statement seating…

And no need to wait for a sun-soaked weekend to style up your sun-trap. Gabrielle Anderson, outdoor furniture buyer at John Lewis, says its Marcy collection has emerged as the sell-out hit of the season.

“With demand so high, a restock is expected this month,” advises Anderson. “It’s been designed with absolute comfort in mind – and the perfect contemporary addition to any garden.”

Perfectly placed for bijoux balconies and small spaces, bistro sets are also trending. “The lightweight, portable design is perfect for outdoor dining, and intimate entertaining over the summer months,” suggests Anderson.

“And now available in our colour of the season – pistachio!”

Gazebos reach new heights

Being outside makes us feel better both physically and mentally, underlines Darren Craven, head of plants at British Garden Centres. “So why not extend this time by getting a gazebo over your outdoor space?”

With a wide variety of options, he says you can choose from aluminium frames with louvre roofs to let the sun in – and showers out; to polycarbonate gazebos with aluminium frames… the material choices are huge.

Style with outdoor cushions, tassel throws and decorative lanterns for when the sun goes down.

For more outdoor living inspiration, visit barkerandstonehouse.co.uk for The Garden Value Report.