9 ways to style up al fresco settings

When the sun’s shining and you’re in the mood to make a sound choice, there’s nothing like setting the scene in the open air.

After all, how often do we get all fired up about dining al fresco and clinking glasses under blue skies?

Guaranteeing big smiles all round, if the weather’s on your side, it’s one of the most relaxing ways to unwind and chill out with family and friends.

Here’s what’s inspiring summer menus…

1. Emma Bridgewater Strawberry Rice Husk Beakers, £7 each; Forget Me Not & Primrose Rice Husk Bowl, £8; Tulips Rice Husk Bowl, £8 (both centre back), rest of items from a selection, Emma Bridgewater

These pretty beakers and bowls are tailor-made for salad days and strawberries and cream. Think a fresh jug of Pimm’s or sparkling strawberry punch, with a pretty posy for the centrepiece. Sustainable too, the Husk collection’s made from the outer shell of a grain of rice.

2. Helen Round Reusable Linen Bowl Cover – Large Size, £18.50, Helen Round

Big salad bowls and coronation chicken recipes can be a magnet for unwanted guests. To fend off flying insects, this lovely linen bowl cover is ideal for keeping food under wraps until it’s time to tuck in.

3. Bon Appétit Icons Recycled Paper Napkins – 20 Pack, £4.75, Talking Tables

The finishing touch to any tablescape, we love these fun napkins illustrated with three of our favourite things… wine, cheese and olives. 100% recyclable.

4. Palermo Pink Ribbed Wine Goblets, £20 (Set of 4), Dibor

With rosé season in full swing, these gorgeous pink goblets will pimp up your Provencal pink or blush prosecco.

5. Palm Print Outdoor Cushion, £22 (left); Leopard Print Outdoor Cushion with Black Piping, £30 (on ground); Black & Natural Stripe Floral Cushion with Frilled Edge, £30 (centre), rest of items from a selection, Rockett St George

The easiest way to style up a tired garden bench, or create a cosy feel is with a couple of outdoor cushions. And when the sun’s beating down on your sun trap, don’t shy away from putting out one or two frilly ones to boost those playful, boho vibes…

6. John Lewis Palm House Extra Large Picnic Rug, Pistachio, £30; Palm House Plastic Dinner Plate, Set of 4, Multi, £18; Palm House Plastic Picnic Pasta Bowl, Set of 4, Multi, £18, rest of items from a selection, John Lewis

A timeless palm tree print always sets the scene, and has undeniable holiday appeal. Moreover, you can combine this PEVA backed picnic rug with co-ordinating dinner plates to serve Mediterranean meze and party bites.

7. Red & Mint Mushroom Lamps from a selection: £42.95 (Medium), £52.95 (Large), Sparkle Lighting

Outdoor lighting enhances everything, especially when you’re entertaining long into the night. These whimsy mushroom lights with their colourful design can be strategically placed to highlight garden ornaments or shrubbery. Battery operated.

8. The Dark Bouquet Outdoor Cushion Set, £65, The Outdoor Edit

A charming trio, these statement cushions can be stacked together on a garden sofa; or artistically placed on wrought iron garden chairs next to your best border. With a lavender stripe frill, rich crimson with scallop trim and bold floral pattern, they’ll bring a pop of colour to any scheme.

9. ConnectGo Festoon Lights, Connectable, Frosted LED Bulbs, from £34.99 (5 metres), Festive Lights

Versatile, stylish and bang up-to-date, these LED bulbs in warm white come in multiples of five metres, so can be streamed to fit your scheme. Furthermore, they can be powered by a digital transformer, battery or solar panel (depending on time of year). Perfect for highlighting pergolas, covered patios or boughs of leafy trees.