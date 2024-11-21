11 gorgeous gifts for interiors lovers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When it comes to centrepieces and the finer details, treating a loved one or friend with something to style up their space makes a meaningful and lasting gift.

Moreover, a happy homemaker will see the potential your pressie has for bringing a room to life, making hosting that much more entertaining, and how soft furnishings add texture, colour and lots of charm.

Here’s what we’re tucking under the tree to celebrate the holidays…

1. Mushroom Design Wooden Serving Board – 45 x 25cm, £10.99, Homescapes

With toadstools trending big time, think how the foodie in your life will love proffering charcuterie and French bread on this stylish serving board.

2. Peugeot Eau de Nil Salt Mill, £32.95, Eau de Nil Pepper Mill, £32.95 each, Fortnum & Mason

Seasoned to perfection and an exclusive collaboration… the maestro in the kitchen will prize these special mills in Fortnum & Mason’s signature eau de nil.

3. Gourmet Kiru Black Knife Set, 5-Piece, £39, ProCook

One for the masterchef, these Japanese-inspired blade shapes made from quality stainless steel are cutting edge.

4. Cerchio Ceramic Plant Pots, Set of Three, £32.50, Oliver Bonas

These statement plant pots are perfect for green fingers who’ve set their sights on expanding their family of succulents.

5. Helio White Hand Wine Bottle Holder, £35, Audenza

A hero piece to show off their favourite style of wine or luxe label, even the hedonist in the cellar will be impressed by this artisan bottle holder.

6. Frosted Beaded Napkin Rings – Set of 4, White/Silver, £25, The White Company

If you’re looking for a little something for sparkling table settings, these beaded napkin rings are bound to please. Matching placemats and coasters available to build on the theme.

7. NEST New York Holiday Classic Candle and Diffuser Set, £74.80 (was £88), Cult Beauty

No wish list is complete without a scented candle. With classic festive notes of pomegranate, mandarin, pine, cloves and cinnamon, these glamorous glass vessels with gold interlay will delight the candle connoisseur.

8. Norwegian Mint Faux Fur Throw, £95, French Bedroom

A foolproof present for winter warmth and style seekers, this fabulous faux-fur throw looks and feels plush with its ribbed pattern; not to mention faux-suede reverse to stop it sliding off dream bedding.

9. John Lewis Pebble Cushion, £50, John Lewis & Partners

An easy update, this abstract cushion suits contemporary schemes or funky furnishings.

10. Roberts Revival Rest DAB/DAB+/FM Bluetooth Bedside Clock Radio, Duck Egg, £129.99, John Lewis & Partners

A two-in-one present for the music lover and timekeeper in your life. This retro-inspired alarm clock blends timeless design with cutting-edge technology. Cased in a leathercloth with handmade wood cabinet and adjustable dimmer settings, it’s a must for home office or bedroom setting.

11. Delaney White Marble Effect Set of 2 Bookends, £49, Rowen Homes

Sophisticated and stylish, these chic bookends will complement a Scandi style aesthetic and followers of #shelfiedecor.