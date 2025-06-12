9 ways to spin stripes, checks and spots in the home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re a fan of form, love contrast and bold statements, elevating the everyday by introducing patterns, striped textiles and connecting the dots adds depth to decor.

Moreover, it can make a feature out of the most simple furnishings – switching up the silhouette with graphic lines, putting the whimsy into wonted, and savviness into your scheme.

Here’s how to cheer your interiors with these contemporary choices…

1. Special Edition Emma Bridgewater Polka Dot Gluggle Jug, £70, Emma Bridgewater

A collaboration between the celebrated ceramicist and The Gluggle Jug Factory, this gorgeous gluggle jug features her signature Polka Dot pattern – and is right on point.

2. Blue and White Striped Beach Umbrellas Painting – Framed, from £49, (15 x 20cm), Beach House Art

Beach house decor and seaside style are bang up-to-date, and this stand-out piece in cobalt blue has timeless appeal.

3. Multi Coloured Check Taper Dinner Candles – 2 Pack, £10, Talking Tables

Cute and quirky, these checked candles will put the tickle into your tablescape.

4. Frilled Striped Pouffe Beanbag, Olive Green, £64.99, (was £84.99); rest of items from a selection, Rucomfy

With its charming ruffle trim and olive green stripe, this pretty pouffe blends function with flair – think a coffee table, extra seat or footrest.

5. Bobbi Beck Sorbet Wide Stripe Ice Cream Pastel Wallpaper, Yellow, £79 per roll, Bobbi Beck

Tailor-made for a seasonal refresh, this zingy stripe makes a real focal point… and the broad stipe adds depth with just the right measure of summery dazzle.

6. Gulabi Striped Pink Cotton & Jute Basket, from £60, (Small), ANAV

This artisan piece with its raspberry pink stripes and smart leather handles is perfectly placed to hold an indoor palm, picnicware or summer throws.

7. Nina Campbell Cream Paradis Wool Rug, £170, (120 x 170cm), Next

A patterned rug has the power to transform your floorspace, especially one as eye-catching as this woven design with its dotted border and brilliant mix of brights.

8. Pooky X Kilian Dawson, Milford Check Lampshades, from £35 each, Pooky

With catchy names such as seafoam, perriwig and cornsilk, we’re sold on these shades already. Super cool, don’t shy away from colour clashing and styling a selection.

9. John Lewis x John Cooper Blocky Striped Armchair, Back/White, £499, John Lewis & Partners

Winner of the BBC’s Interior Design Masters series 6, John Cooper’s new John Lewis range features sculptural silhouettes such as this statement accent chair. With its dramatic design, monochrome palette and handsome profile, it’s contemporary and uber cool.