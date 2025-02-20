9 ways to showcase your trinkets, treasures and things

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With an eye for detail, giving your space a new slant with carefully curated items means even the tiniest curios count.

Moreover, taking the #shelfie trend a step further with artfully arranged pieces – from greenery, to books, to prized photos and techy tools – means everything is at your fingertips… and a life more organised.

And let’s face it, how often do you go rummaging for something and realise you’d completely forgotten about that pretty little thing… as the adage goes, out of sight, out of mind.

To put everything in a new perspective, this display décor is where it’s at…

1. Industrial Style Iron Wall Unit – Medium, £150, Cox & Cox – available early March

When you’ve treated yourself to a new set of stoneware, why squirrel it away when you can have it on view to inspire your next tablescape?

2. Cubiko Wall Planter, £120, (available in Sand and Black), Umbra

Plant parents love showing off their flourishing greenery – and appreciate how frustrating it can be when you’ve run out of counter space. Cue this clever wall planter which can be customised to suit your flora, and comes with drainage trays to keep them healthy and thriving.

3. Remy Alcove Shelving Oak, £499, Furniture Village

Ideal for artfully curated chinaware and colourful ornaments, this oak-effect unit with open alcoves will fit seamlessly against a feature wall… and works like a dream in contemporary interiors.

4. Large Natural Rattan Etagere, £319 (was £424.99), Desser

This circular frame in trendy rattan comes with three shelves to show off your favourite spirits; or anything worth seeking out and styling up. Well-supported with naturally sturdy cane feet, there’s capacity for coffee table books alongside candles and glassware.

5. Earth Ladder Shelving Unit, £399 (was £499), Furniture Village

Ladder units give you the freedom to lean them strategically to make a statement; and with its combination of fixed drawer handles and metal brackets, this one provides an industrial style backdrop to angle rustic décor.

6. Swoon John Lewis + Swoon Cole Glass Bar Cart, Black, £229, John Lewis & Partners

A bar cart on wheels brings everything to the party, especially if you’ve invested in beautiful stemware and crystal decanters to elevate happy hour… and a crying shame to keep them under wraps.

7. Mustard Made The Collector in Blush, £749, Mustard Made

If you love to live life in colour and celebrate a ‘more is more’ aesthetic, this metal frame cabinet is tailor-made for souvenirs, mementos and keepsakes. Better still, fluted glass lockable doors mean you can safeguard against intrusion… should the situation arise. With adjustable shelves, it can be tailor-made to fit your needs.

8. OHS Set of 2 Floating Shelves – White, £4.50 (was £8.50) Online Home Shop

An affordable solution for styling out your smaller artefacts and succulents, floating shelves can be aligned separately or together – and look striking against a dark wall.

9. White Standing Desk, £129.99, VonHaus

When you don’t want to stash things away at the end of the working day, what’s not to love about this adjustable standing desk? Not only can it accommodate a monitor, laptop and bits and bobs, it encourages more movement while reducing the negative impact sitting can have on your back. With the added bonus of a broad height range, and option to save three height settings.