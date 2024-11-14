10 of the best artificial Christmas trees and all the trimmings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Twinkle, twinkle… it’s the most magical time of the year when the tree takes centre stage.

From statement snowy flock to flawless faux evergreens; to luxe ornaments and layers of curios loaded with lights, it’s the finishing touches that make all the difference.

Dressed with flair, here’s how to get your festive fir tree fix…

1. Starry Night Light-Up Star Tree Topper, £5, Flocked Navy Bauble, £1.50, Star Swirl Tree Decoration, £2.50, Peacock Feather Jewel Decoration, £2.50, rest of items from a selection, B&M Stores, in-store

A sparkly star topper teamed with sapphire blue baubles and all the glitz shouts glamour season.

2. Snowy Asgard Artificial Christmas Tree, 7ft, from £269, Assorted Snow & Sparkles Baubles, from £2.99, rest of items from a selection, Dobbies Garden Centres

Let it snow… classically conical shaped with a showy, snowy effect, sky blue, novel navy and silver baubles set these branches off to perfection. Decorate with strings of twinkly white lights to delight Santa’s helpers.

3. B&M Festive sparkle: Blush Luxury Baubles, 6 pack, £4; Velvet Clip Bows, 6 pack, £3, Animal Scene Bauble, £2, B&M Stores, in-store

Pretty in pink… this season’s new take on trimmings brings soft embellishment with bows in pastel hues and various shades of blush.

4. George Green Flocked Tilden Spruce Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, 6ft, £80, Direct.asda

The perfect pre-lit to style with nude accents or minimalist paper tree decorations in warm tones, this flocked tree oozes elegance and will blend beautifully into any scheme.

5. Martini Glass Christmas Tree Decoration, £12, Rockett St George

Shaken not stirred… a chic statement to mark happy hour celebrations, this martini cocktail deco is destined to be a huge hit.

6. Fern Christmas Sherwood Pine Tree, 6ft, £114.99, British Garden Centres, in-store

So realistic, everyone will be rejoicing when you tuck the presents under this pine tree… expect true-to-life needles to feel like the real deal. For a showstopping display, pair with warm gold fairy lights, bronze baubles and garland.

7. Cosy Christmas Snowflake Tree Skirt, from £15.40 (36”), Dibor

Tactile touches such as a tree skirt are a must, especially for topping the tree stand and concealing the base. An added bonus, they set a boundary for piling presents high – and enhance the space when everything’s unwrapped.

8. Benmore 7ft Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, £179, Dobbies Garden Centres

Inspiring a traditional festive red scheme, this realistic looking pine tree boasts heaps of branch tips to festoon with candy canes, crimson ribbons, glass drop baubles and ruby jewels.

9. John Lewis Wisdom & Wonder Bubblegum Statue Tree Decoration, £8, John Lewis & Partners

Cute as candy, this bubblegum bust bauble is bang up to date.

10. George Silver Disco Ball Christmas Decoration, £10, Pink Christmas Disco Ball – 21cm, £10, Silver Disco Ball Christmas Baubles – Set of 12, £5 (on tree), rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

The disco fever trend for trees is one of the most playful ways to nail the holiday vibe. Think electric pink and silver glitter balls, tinsel, kaleidoscope of colour… and a lot of bang for your buck.