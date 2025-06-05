9 ways to nail the new neutrals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the world of interiors, some might describe a neutral aesthetic as artfully effortless – and therein lies the beauty of a pared-back scheme.

Trends may come and go, but when it comes to creamy tones, barely there beige, touch of taupe and café au lait, there’s a luxe feel to fabrics, furnishings and accessories in calming hues with a contemporary edge.

And you can always spice things up with a smattering of golden sand, warm woods and woven elements for texture – such as rattan and bamboo – brass for warmth and a glossy sheen, topped with fresh greenery for its aesthetic appeal.

Here’s what has caught our eye…

1. Majestic Café Print, from £11.17 (was £15.95); Vino Vibes Print, from £11.17 (was £15.95), Desenio

A creative way to introduce café society to your dining area is with these charming prints.

2. OHS Manhattan 2-Tier Curved Coffee Table – Natural Wood, £23 (was £35) Online Home Shop

This chic centrepiece marries function with flair without the designer price tag.

3. Benjamin Moore Desert View 108, Matte, £61 (3.79 Litres), Benjamin Moore

Cited as a powdery, soft shade of coral, this sandy hue brings depth to a space and is a perfect backdrop for a rattan accent chair.

4. Pebble Sofa Bed – Ivory Chenille, £999.99 (was £1,099.99), My Furniture

Sophisticated and super-stylish, this versatile sofa bed features a generous, built-in double footstool for reclining, reading or resting.

5. Tuiss Cusco Maple Roman Blind, from £26.96, 41cm width x 40cm drop (recess), Blinds2go

Combining craftmanship with sustainability, this earthy, airy blind is bang up-to-date and can be paired with a wide choice of decorative elements.

6. Neutral Woven Table Lamp Base with Jute Drum Lampshade, £135, Click Style

When it comes to ambient lighting and décor, this classic table lamp will blend seamlessly into Scandi and rustic schemes.

7. Demi Natural Ceramic Side Table, £199, Danetti

Graceful and genius by design, this two-tiered side table with ceramic top and brushed bronze hardware has the ability to slip alongside a sofa or armchair – and showcase a few of your favourite things.

8. Tembesi Brass Planters, from £44.50 (Small), to £89.50 (Large), Kayu Home

These handsome planters are the perfect vessels for glowing up your indoor oasis.

9. George White Organic Mirror, £10, Direct.asda

With its curvy shape and whimsy appeal, this mirror is a must-have for a #shelfie or decorative windowsill.