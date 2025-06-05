9 ways to nail the new neutrals
Ivory, sandy beiges and soft taupes are tailor-made for summery updates, says Sam Wylie-Harris.
In the world of interiors, some might describe a neutral aesthetic as artfully effortless – and therein lies the beauty of a pared-back scheme.
Trends may come and go, but when it comes to creamy tones, barely there beige, touch of taupe and café au lait, there’s a luxe feel to fabrics, furnishings and accessories in calming hues with a contemporary edge.
And you can always spice things up with a smattering of golden sand, warm woods and woven elements for texture – such as rattan and bamboo – brass for warmth and a glossy sheen, topped with fresh greenery for its aesthetic appeal.
Here’s what has caught our eye…
1. Majestic Café Print, from £11.17 (was £15.95); Vino Vibes Print, from £11.17 (was £15.95), Desenio
A creative way to introduce café society to your dining area is with these charming prints.
2. OHS Manhattan 2-Tier Curved Coffee Table – Natural Wood, £23 (was £35) Online Home Shop
This chic centrepiece marries function with flair without the designer price tag.
3. Benjamin Moore Desert View 108, Matte, £61 (3.79 Litres), Benjamin Moore
Cited as a powdery, soft shade of coral, this sandy hue brings depth to a space and is a perfect backdrop for a rattan accent chair.
4. Pebble Sofa Bed – Ivory Chenille, £999.99 (was £1,099.99), My Furniture
Sophisticated and super-stylish, this versatile sofa bed features a generous, built-in double footstool for reclining, reading or resting.
5. Tuiss Cusco Maple Roman Blind, from £26.96, 41cm width x 40cm drop (recess), Blinds2go
Combining craftmanship with sustainability, this earthy, airy blind is bang up-to-date and can be paired with a wide choice of decorative elements.
6. Neutral Woven Table Lamp Base with Jute Drum Lampshade, £135, Click Style
When it comes to ambient lighting and décor, this classic table lamp will blend seamlessly into Scandi and rustic schemes.
7. Demi Natural Ceramic Side Table, £199, Danetti
Graceful and genius by design, this two-tiered side table with ceramic top and brushed bronze hardware has the ability to slip alongside a sofa or armchair – and showcase a few of your favourite things.
8. Tembesi Brass Planters, from £44.50 (Small), to £89.50 (Large), Kayu Home
These handsome planters are the perfect vessels for glowing up your indoor oasis.
9. George White Organic Mirror, £10, Direct.asda
With its curvy shape and whimsy appeal, this mirror is a must-have for a #shelfie or decorative windowsill.