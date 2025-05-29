10 ways to style up your summer tablescape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Think garden parties and the scope to transform your table into something Instagram-worthy, making all your creative endeavours that much more fruitful.

Especially when the sunshine’s on your side, you’re entertaining al fresco, and your pretty patio area is coming into full bloom.

After all, when everyone’s seated, the drinks are flowing, and your delicious dishes are bringing colour to the wining and dining, the devil is in the detail.

Here’s what to snap up for your next soirée…

1. Flower Garden Blossom Jug, £45, Dartington Crystal

Did someone say Pimm’s O’Clock? A gorgeous clear glass jug will let your fresh fruit, cucumber, mint leaves and garnish glisten.

2. Sonoma Green Stoneware Dinner Set, 12-Piece, 4 Settings with Cereal Bowls, £80, ProCook

Versatile and very of-the-moment, stoneware is a win-win for cottagecore or rustic tablescapes; especially in a trendy sage green. An added bonus, it’s oven safe to 120C, and will keep everything piping hot until you’re ready to serve.

3. White Wooden Cutlery Box, £20.90, (was £26.50), Funky Chunky Furniture Co

A firm favourite for flatware, this bistro style box is bang up-to-date.

4. Fruit Placemat & Coaster Set, £42.50, (2 placemats and 2 matching coasters), Catherine Jane Designs

With a choice of red, green or purple, these vibrant placemats can be mixed and matched to make a colourful statement, and are a brilliant way to set off a bright white dinner set, when used as a charger plate.

5. Lavender Wine Goblets, £14 (Set of 2), rest of items from a selection, Dibor

With a lavender embossed pattern, these goblets inspire thoughts of lilac fields, the countryside in bloom, and a refreshing glass of rosé.

6. TruGlow Solar Pillar LED Candle Trio, £49.99, rest of items from a selection, Lights4fun

LED candles are a designer’s secret weapon when it comes to creating the right ambience, and these pillars have the power to lift any space.

7. Metal Green & Pink Geometric Flower Lantern – Large, £35, Talking Tables

This flower lantern doubles up a pretty centrepiece, and is tailor-made for wild flowers, or a pretty posy.

8. M&S Collection Set of 4 Summer Brights Icon Picnic Side Plates, Multi, £10, Marks & Spencer

The sweet side plates have summer fruit salad written all over them.

9. Watercolour Dragonfly Table Runner, £34; Watercolour Dragonfly Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), £30, rest of items from a selection, Sophie Allport

A great base to build on, teaming a decorative table runner with your desired scheme helps fashion your theme; and can be thrown over a trestle table to take your al fresco setting to the next level.

10. Juliet Champagne Flutes, £30, Set of 4, Dartington Crystal

Chances are champagne or prosecco will be on the cards, and these skinny flutes will make your best bubbles go that much further. Cheers!