9 ways to scentscape your space for summer

With fresh greenery and beautiful blossom lifting the mood, chances are seasonal scents are sparking thoughts of summer bouquets – and the benefits of a scented candle.

Moreover, it only takes a brisk stroll in the sunshine to inspire thoughts of coastal walks, secret coves and sandy bays – and building on those sea salty notes with a feel-good home fragrance.

Uplifting, attractive and a go-to for wellbeing, here’s how to create a fragrant trail in tune with summertime…

1. Woodwick Ethereal Haze Collection: Medium Hour Glass Candle, £24.99 (left); Ellipse Candle, £34.99 (right), Woodwick

Inspiring thoughts of fresh greens with herbaceous aromas, hints of citrus and lasting verdant sweetness, these crackling wicks offer just the right combination of earthy aromas and sweet nuances.

2. Cashmere Large Scented Botanical Candle, £32.50, Lower Lodge Candles

Suggesting softness with a sophisticated blend of jasmine, rose and carnation, base notes of earthy patchouli and musk, and top note of aloe, this three-wick candle channels feel-good vibes.

3. Habitat x Scion Meadow Glass Candle, Hyacinth & White Birch, £6 (left); Habitat x Scion Multi Wick Candle, Tomato Leaf, £9 (was £12), Habitat

A rich blend of perfumed hyacinths and woody white birch… if you adore the heady scents of this springtime flower, look to these floral glass vessels with their appealing accents.

4. Textured Ceramic Electronic Diffuser, £80, The White Company

Taking a techy approach to scenting, this electric diffuser works at the touch of a button. With three time settings, you can control how long to release your signature fragrance oil to enhance your surroundings. Favourites include Seychelles (priced £10), to imbibe a soothing Indian Ocean breeze.

5. Gisela Graham Boxed Scented Candle, Wild Flowers, £12.99; Boxed Diffuser, Wild Flowers, £14.99, Gisela Graham

Elevate a garden room or foliage display with this decorative floral design… and uplifting fragrance. Aromatic French lavender and cade wood reflect perfumed notes of flowering sprigs.

6. Miller Harris Rose Candle, £55; Rose Diffuser, £70, Miller Harris

With thoughts turning to rose gardens coming into bloom, the beauty of these dainty petals and popularity of pink roses with their sweet, floral, fruity notes coexist in this darling duo. Made with natural rose petals, think self-care rituals and flower power.

7. M&S x National Gallery Solar Bouquet 100ml Diffuser, £18, Marks & Spencer

A work of art, this beautiful bouquet’s inspired by Dutch flower paintings – and could encourage a few little luxuries like a fresh posy of dark blooms to compliment the glass diffuser. With top notes of citrus, jasmine and rich tonka bean, these reeds smell as good as they look.

8. The White Company Summer Signature Candle, £24; Summer Large Candle, £65; Summer Diffuser, £30, rest of items from a selection, The White Company

Seeking out a summery scent which reflects seaside memories? We’re talking hints of vetiver, eucalyptus and crisp sea salt, combined with bay and samphire to capture the essence of fresh, coastal breezes; with the wind in your hair and sun on your face. Because it’s good to dream.

9. White Ceramic Electric Diffuser, £26, Dunelm

For home spa styling, creating a space which smells as good as it looks is made easy with this textured ceramic design with wood effect base. Think a calming fragrant mist to match your mood as you unwind from the day. With optional timer settings. Selection of oils sold separately.