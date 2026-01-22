9 ways to channel pops of colour in the home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re feeling creative and in the right frame of mind to visualise your space as a canvas, introducing winter brights is the easiest way to radiate some happiness – and a sense of wellbeing.

Especially if you’re patting yourself on the back for getting through the gloomiest month of the year, and looking forward to longer, lighter days and the feel-good vibes which come with colourful accents.

Here’s what’s caught our eye and is putting us in a joyous mood…

1. Sophie Robinson Dining Chairs in Amaranth Wiggle Dot Fabric, £169 each; Sophie Robinson 8 Light Adjustable Chandelier, £279, Dunelm

Dubbed the ‘Queen of Colour,’ when it comes to interior designer Sophie Robinson’s furnishings, we’re thinking the bolder the better. Perfectly placed to put the wow factor into your dining area, these vivid dining chairs and jewel of a chandelier with its sapphire droplets are bang-up-to-date.

2. Bright Green Glass Table Lamp, £95, Click Style

Chartreuse has been cited as spring’s trending shade, and this acid green lamp is a must-have for glowing up a seating area or sideboard.

3. Pale Green Jumbo Tassel with Pale Green, Pink, Terracotta Pom Pom Tassels, £16.50, The Stripes Company

When it comes to trimmings and texture, these playful pom poms have just the right measure of whimsy – and will breathe new life into a pair of curtains (use as tiebacks); or hang from an ornate handle on a pre-loved chest.

4. Ero Green Velvet & Tassel Drum Lamp Shade, £30, Oliver Bonas

A prize pick for updating a kitchen corner or hallway, this versatile velvet shade comes with reversible gimble; enabling it to be hung from the ceiling or switched to a table lamp shade.

5. King’s Road Multicolour Flatwoven Rug by Rixo, from £179, (90×50), Ruggable

A funky rug makes for an easy update – and this striking floral print imbibes thoughts of a tropical hideaway and sunny outlook.

6. Orla Kiely Linear Stem Tomato Roman Blind, from £47.92, English Blinds

Orla Kiely’s iconic stem print makes any homeware the perfect focal point… and we particularly love this tomato red leaf motif for window dressing, and co-ordinating furnishings in a similar rich shade.

7. Habitat x Scion Lintu Cushion – Green – 43x43cm, £14, Habitat

Habitat have teamed up with British design brand Scion – known for their bold motifs and Scandi-style influence – to create a curated collection of colourful cushions, tableware and furnishings. Inspiring individuality, this bird print design with reversible Scion Aria print in emerald green and scalloped edge is a definite must-have.

8. Regency Velvet 3 Seater Sofa – Blue, £899, was £999; Regency Velvet Rectangular Footstool – Plum, £379, was £399, now until March 11; Joules Thornton Floral Accent Chair – Blue, £599, DFS

Got the Bridgerton bug and can’t wait for the new series to land on Netflix? Inspired by 19th century room sets and a traditional Chesterfield, this peacock blue sofa with its scroll arms and turned legs has Regency-core written all over it. Team with the plush, plum footstool for maximum impact.

9. Faux Fuchsia Pink Blossom Flower Stems, £10.95 each, Rockett St George

Blooming marvellous, these hot pink petals radiate joy.