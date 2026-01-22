9 ways to channel pops of colour in the home
Winter brights are uplifting and a breeze to style, says Sam Wylie-Harris.
If you’re feeling creative and in the right frame of mind to visualise your space as a canvas, introducing winter brights is the easiest way to radiate some happiness – and a sense of wellbeing.
Especially if you’re patting yourself on the back for getting through the gloomiest month of the year, and looking forward to longer, lighter days and the feel-good vibes which come with colourful accents.
Here’s what’s caught our eye and is putting us in a joyous mood…
1. Sophie Robinson Dining Chairs in Amaranth Wiggle Dot Fabric, £169 each; Sophie Robinson 8 Light Adjustable Chandelier, £279, Dunelm
Dubbed the ‘Queen of Colour,’ when it comes to interior designer Sophie Robinson’s furnishings, we’re thinking the bolder the better. Perfectly placed to put the wow factor into your dining area, these vivid dining chairs and jewel of a chandelier with its sapphire droplets are bang-up-to-date.
2. Bright Green Glass Table Lamp, £95, Click Style
Chartreuse has been cited as spring’s trending shade, and this acid green lamp is a must-have for glowing up a seating area or sideboard.
3. Pale Green Jumbo Tassel with Pale Green, Pink, Terracotta Pom Pom Tassels, £16.50, The Stripes Company
When it comes to trimmings and texture, these playful pom poms have just the right measure of whimsy – and will breathe new life into a pair of curtains (use as tiebacks); or hang from an ornate handle on a pre-loved chest.
4. Ero Green Velvet & Tassel Drum Lamp Shade, £30, Oliver Bonas
A prize pick for updating a kitchen corner or hallway, this versatile velvet shade comes with reversible gimble; enabling it to be hung from the ceiling or switched to a table lamp shade.
5. King’s Road Multicolour Flatwoven Rug by Rixo, from £179, (90×50), Ruggable
A funky rug makes for an easy update – and this striking floral print imbibes thoughts of a tropical hideaway and sunny outlook.
6. Orla Kiely Linear Stem Tomato Roman Blind, from £47.92, English Blinds
Orla Kiely’s iconic stem print makes any homeware the perfect focal point… and we particularly love this tomato red leaf motif for window dressing, and co-ordinating furnishings in a similar rich shade.
7. Habitat x Scion Lintu Cushion – Green – 43x43cm, £14, Habitat
Habitat have teamed up with British design brand Scion – known for their bold motifs and Scandi-style influence – to create a curated collection of colourful cushions, tableware and furnishings. Inspiring individuality, this bird print design with reversible Scion Aria print in emerald green and scalloped edge is a definite must-have.
8. Regency Velvet 3 Seater Sofa – Blue, £899, was £999; Regency Velvet Rectangular Footstool – Plum, £379, was £399, now until March 11; Joules Thornton Floral Accent Chair – Blue, £599, DFS
Got the Bridgerton bug and can’t wait for the new series to land on Netflix? Inspired by 19th century room sets and a traditional Chesterfield, this peacock blue sofa with its scroll arms and turned legs has Regency-core written all over it. Team with the plush, plum footstool for maximum impact.
9. Faux Fuchsia Pink Blossom Flower Stems, £10.95 each, Rockett St George
Blooming marvellous, these hot pink petals radiate joy.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks