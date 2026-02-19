9 ways to create a country living vibe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re thinking about giving your space a greater sense of rustic living, the simplicity of a rural aesthetic sits perfectly with the countryside stirring.

Especially if natural landscapes enhance your creativity; and timeless, weathered accents with a bit of character make you feel right at home with their warm, earthy tones.

Understated and inviting, here’s how to update your space with some retro charm and a nod to Mother Nature…

1. Kitchen Life 1 Pint Jar, £50, Emma Bridgewater

A little bit whimsy, we love the look of this lidded jar with quaint illustrations of pans, mixing bowl, sieves and corkscrews. Tailor-made for a butler sink, but versatile enough for a rustic shelf or industrial-style kitchen.

2. The Traditional Collection Blend 20, £39, (£65 m2), Full Tiles (Box of 0.6m), The Brick Tile Company

Think farmhouse kitchen or rustic industrial, these brick tiles blend in beautifully with wooden worktops, shaker-style cabinets, and exposed brickwork for industrial-looking walls. Team with cluster ceiling lights with bare bulbs to steal the look.

3. Habitat 60 Recast 12-Piece Stoneware Dinner Set, £51, Habitat

These three-tone ceramic dinner plates have an on-trend artisan feel and are a brilliant way to up your tablescaping skills. With muted colours of teal, caramel and indigo blue, it’s easy to choose your base; build upon the theme with complementary blue spring blooms such as hyacinths and anemones.

4. Rustic Leather Trunk Side Table, £195, Joe Browns

Harking back to the golden age of travel and a passport to pleasure, this leather side table inspired by a classic 1800s trunk suitcase is just the ticket for storing passport, documents – and a wee snifter.

5. Antique Brass Candlestick with 5 Holders for Pillar Candles, £44, (was £55), The Wisteria Tree

A trophy centrepiece, this curvaceous candlestick can be styled to suit your scheme. With an antique brass finish, think ivory candles for cabin-style decor while coloured pillars can be themed to the season to suit your aesthetic.

6. Large Rustic White Clock with Beaded Frame, £165, The Wisteria Tree

With the trend for digital detoxing, chances are you may be short of a good pair of hands… this statement clock with Roman numerals and beaded frame has timeless appeal and is a great decorative accent.

7. Magical Lake Poster, (centre), from £7.17, was £11.95, (21 x 30cm); Deer in Golden Light Poster, £7.17, was £11.95, (21 x 30cm); frames not included, rest of items from a selection, Poster Store

They say a picture paints a thousand words and a gallery wall themed to nature is an easy win – specifically the breathtaking beauty of the wilderness; or golden sunset with the silhouette of a stag… it’s good to dream.

8. Caleb Rustic Brown Fibrestone Ribbed Decorative Vase, £45, Ruma – available from March 17

One for a sideboard or coffee table, this rustic vase with its earthy tones is perfectly placed to hold a tumbling arrangement of fresh flowers, or dried bouquet of pampas grass and lavender.

9. Pradera Soft Black & Brown Rug, from £99, (60 x 90), Ruggable

Understated yet an eye-catching motif, this Persian-style rug blends in effortlessly with burnished tones and dark woods for a cohesive scheme that’s fluid, thoughtfully curated and imbibes thoughts of a rustic retreat.