9 shelving ideas to flaunt favourite finds

When it comes to summer storage, it’s tempting to want to clear the decks and keep everything under wraps – but why squirrel away precious pieces when you can showcase them?

After all, a collection of artisan items, playful accessories and personal mementos lends character, charm and an eclectic aesthetic which can be magnified; or simplified to suit your scheme, while keeping everything close to hand.

From open units to wall cabinets, these furnishings give you the freedom to make a feature, from statement to subtle – whilst enjoying those tiny tweaks to arrange everything just so….

1. OHS 4 Tier Round Multi Section Foldable Shelf, £12, was (£16), Online Home Shop

This circular shelf marries function with flair and is perfectly placed for inspiring creative colourways – and grouping candles, curios and succulents.

2. Raspberry Pink Reeded Glass Wall Cabinet, £89.95, (was £94.95), Melody Maison

Making the most of wall space, this sweet raspberry cabinet can be used to store or display anything you fancy. And to really make the most of its reeded glass frontage, try leaving the doors open to show off a selection of crystalware.

3. Canterbury Dresser Cabinet with 2 Drawer Glass Doors in White and Dark Pine, £260, (was £325), Noa & Nani

With a vintage, Scandi cottage feel, this well-proportioned dresser is tailor-made for an array of white dinnerware, jugs, vases and clear glass goblets. Moreover, two drawers for cutlery and the cabinet below means storage for special occasion items and seasonal cookware is sorted.

4. Chennai Shelving Unit, £799, (was £1,049), Furniture Village

There’s a glossy edge to this industrial-style unit, with its shiny, stainless-steel frame set against shelves made from reclaimed wooden railway sleepers. The blend of metallics and timber sets the tone for shimmering objets d’arts and clothbound classics.

5. GoodHome Konnect White Cube Shelving Units, from £15, B&Q

Modular storage solutions offer a quick fix – and are brilliant building blocks which can be configured to meet your space and specifications. Freestanding as well as wall-mounted, doors, drawers, shelves and dividers strike the perfect balance between open and closed shelving.

6. Noir Shelving Unit, £699, Furniture Village

Dark timber makes an eye-catching statement against a pale wall and neutral furnishings. Especially when you enhance its rustic wood and iron features with earthenware, terracotta and handcrafted pottery.

7. The Kit in Mustard, £199, Mustard Made

This cute cabinet in mustard yellow channels a vintage feel, with a modern day metal frame for versatility and durability. Comes with adjustable shelf, lockable door and fluted glass panels.

8. Newburgh Concrete Effect 4 Shelf Unit, £345, Ruma

With its concrete effect shelving and minimalist finish, this fashionable unit leans comfortably into industrial-style loft spaces, Japandi and rustic interiors. Think a few well-chosen pieces and an opportunity to elevate the everyday.

9. Medium Miles Glass Cabinet in Olive, £296.25, (was £395), Rose & Grey

We can’t seem to get enough of the olive green colour trend, and this gorgeous glass door cabinet is geared towards holding books, paperwork, important documents and much more. Not to mention shelfie styling across its surface – and the chance to showcase a sculptural piece.