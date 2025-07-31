10 ways to elevate your outdoor entertaining

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With gorgeous weather putting the spotlight on indoor-outdoor living, throwing open the doors and prepping for summer soirées has lasting appeal, thanks to this slew of sun-kissed days.

So much so, if you’re spending a good chunk of your time in the garden, chilling out in the sunshine, barbecuing and entertaining family or friends, there’s always room for some stylish upgrades when you enjoy dining in the open air…

1. Wine Glasses – Green Pressed Goblets, £7.99 each, Glass Carafe – Green Pressed, £24.99, rest of items from a selection, Gisela Graham

We all love to drink with our eyes, and these cool green glasses will make your white wine spritzer taste even fresher.

2. VonShef 16-Piece Leaf Print Melamine Dinner Set, £22.99, VonHaus

With a pretty palm leaf print, this melamine dinner set has green leafy salads, exotic fruit plates and smoothies written all over it. Includes four dinner plates, side plates, bowls, and tumblers.

3. Mesh 4 Seat Outdoor Dining Set with Parasol, £249.50 (was £499), Dobbies Garden Centres

With summer parasols at a premium, this outdoor dining set should be snapped up. Featuring a round table and four chairs, the canopy will shade you from the sun and is tailor-made for a patio or big balcony.

4. Meadow Tablecloth, (100cm x 100cm), from £21, Walton & Co

If you’re setting the stage for a summery cottagecore tablescape or complimenting a cottage-style garden, this cotton tablecloth with whimsy illustrations ticks all the right boxes.

5. Morso Grill 71 Table Outdoor Barbecue, £249, Direct Stoves

Depending on the size of your space, this portable grill makes a great centrepiece for chicken, veggie or seafood skewers – choose wood or charcoal. Made from enamelled cast iron to distribute and retain heat, it’s quick and easy to clean too.

6. Walnut Wood Fork And Spoon Set, £14; Walnut Wood Rectangle Trays, from £14 (Small), Bohemia Design Ltd

Rustic table settings with love this eco-friendly cutlery; crafted in Morocco from sustainable walnut wood, the trays compliment the range – and right on point for serving stuffed peppers or antipasti.

7. GoodHome Powell Black 4 Burner Gas BBQ, £200, Diy.com

If the thrill of the grill has passed you by, or your existing BBQ needs replacing, this keenly priced model should encourage the sizzling sound of burgers. Well-suited to smaller patio spaces, it’s easy to wheel around and electronic ignition system means no faffing around with lighters.

8. Marrakesh Olive Collection: Olive Green Side Plate, £14; Olive Green Dinner Plate, £19.50; rest of items from a selection, Rose & Grey

These pretty, floral plates have a boho vibe and can be mixed with old and new. Perfectly placed for avocado salads, houmous or dips… and terracotta tablescape.

9. Leros Woven Outdoor Seating Set, £2,345, Ruma

For the look and feel of luxe, stylish outdoor sofas with comfy cushions and co-ordinating armchairs set the scene for garden parties or resting and reading… depending on your social calendar. With rope weave detailing and modern design, this set includes a sofa, two armchairs, season-proof cushions, small and large coffee tables.

10. Porto Lantern Duo with TruGlow Candles, £59.99 (Set of 2), rest of items from a selection, Lights4fun

When dusk falls, lighting can be make or break for an ambient scheme. With a matte black metal frame and flickering ivory flame, these LEDs will brighten those forgotten corners or cosy, conversation areas.