9 ways to weave sunshine yellow into your scheme

Looking to create a cheerful, sunny retreat?

If you’re dreaming about ditching darker furnishings for springtime shades, a shot of yellow not only feels youthful, but can really spark up a space – and make everything feel refreshed.

Versatile too, soft buttery tones bring warmth and feel just at home as your secondary colour in the form of accessories and artwork.

Here’s how to tie it all together and channel some feel-good vibes…

1. Gisela Graham Metal Cake Tin – Lemon & Blue Tit, £13.99; Yellow Check Stoneware Mug, £9.99, rest of items from a selection, Gisela Graham

Think summer teatime party, lemon drizzle cake and light snacks… this cute cake tin will happily reside in any kitchen.

2. Set of 2 Dotty Yellow Wine Glasses, £52, Rose & Grey

If celebratory sundowners are on the cards, these wine glasses are tailor-made for a mimosa cocktail.

3. Esther Embossed Mustard Ceramic Table Lamp, £55, (was £44), Ruma

With its art deco base and ivory shade, this lamp creates a welcoming atmosphere. Especially if you want to illuminate a drab corner; or switch up a side table with a warm glow.

4. Aureous Contemplating – Yellow, from £22, (A4 Unframed), Aureous

Spot on if you’re looking to lift a wall painted in a calming straw or biscuit tone, this fluffy cloud set against a wash of sunshine yellow has a lovely whimsy feel to it.

5. Sanderson Ikat Damask Deep Ochre Roman Blind, from £23.55, Blinds 2go

The right blind can be make or break, especially with longer, lighter days and sun streaming through. An ode to ikat designs with its pretty pattern and mustard tones, this one strikes the perfect balance between contemporary and classic.

6. Soft Yellow Tones Gallery Wall, £231.45, Desenio

With all the hard work done for you, this five-piece print set can be personalised with a summer straw and holiday snapshots to build on the mood-enhancing illustrations – and carefree spirit. Includes five posters, five frames and one passe-partout (cardboard cut-out).

7. The Midi in Butter, £319, Mustard Made

This trendy buttercup yellow storage locker will make light work of getting organised, and its a handy storage solution. With two adjustable shelves, two hooks and two cable holes, it’s neat, tidy and right on point.

8. Yellow Bee Door Stopper, Decorative Fabric Door Stop, £9.99, Homescapesonline

We’re buzzing with excitement over this sweet door stopper. Perfect for preventing a back door from slamming when a summer breeze picks up; or keeping a window ajar.

9. Embroidered Lemon Cushions, £10 each; Check Cushion in Lemon, £8; Sicily Lemons Double Duvet Set, £15, B&M Home, in-store

Lemony fresh, what’s not to love about this zingy bedding featuring juicy Sicilian lemons? Style with co-ordinating cushions, scented candles and a bright yellow throw for a boutique hotel ambience.