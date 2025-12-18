9 stylish storage solutions to clear the clutter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Year, new horizons… with all the shifting and sorting after the holidays, chances are you need to make headway around the home – and find a place for all your stuff.

Especially with the focus on fresh beginnings, getting organised and putting your house in order; helping to create a sense of achievement, positive vibes and overall wellbeing.

Here’s what’s motivating us to put everything in an orderly fashion and place…

1. Blox 10-Piece Grey Drawer Organiser Set – Grey, £30, Joseph Joseph

Think a bespoke drawer compartment with this clever set. With 10 trays which can be tailored to your requirements, you’ll never have to rummage around for a special serving spoon or utensil again.

2. OHS Metal Wire Under Shelf Basket – Black, £7.50, Online Home Shop

Short on counter space or cabinets? This nifty under-shelf basket is ideal for storing fruit and veg, tea towels, herbs, you name it… all within easy reach.

3. Alcove Wall Shelf in Dusty Pink (left); Cactus Green (right); Burgundy, (bottom), £95 each, Rockett St George

A showpiece in itself and ideal for exhibiting collectibles and curios, these three shades will fit into any scheme… and can be grouped together to create a wonder wall.

4. Mustard Made The Standard Locker – Chalk, £399, Holloways of Ludlow

With Pantone Colour of the Year 2026 – Cloud Dancer (a calming shade of white) grabbing the headlines, this four door locker is bang up-to-date. Super versatile, with two cable holes, it can be used as an entertainment centre. And with four adjustable shelves and hooks inside, the storage solutions are infinite. Not to mention lockable doors for safety measures.

5. Ferm Living Sector Rack Shelf – Oak/Black Brass, £269, Nest

Hallways can often bear the brunt of all that outerwear messiness… parkas, beanies and gloves, not to mention a brolly or two. Step in this rack shelf with ample room for hangers, a basket for everyday items (from a dog lead to woolly scarf) – and strong enough (can hold 20kg) for heavy winter coats.

6. Mustard Made The Storyboard, £89, The Roost

Whether you’re WFH or have a dedicated space for ‘me time’ and getting things done, the paperwork can really build up. Moreover, a magnetic wall planner can help you visualise things more clearly… from calendar dates to inspirational pictures to nail those New Year goals.

7. Set of Two Grey Kubu Oval Baskets, £55, Click Style

All too often the spare room becomes a dumping ground… or your storage hacks fall by the wayside. Perfectly placed for sorting clothing for donation, holding magazines, toys and bits’n’bobs, these stylish baskets will come in super handy around the home.

8. Viva Large Cosmetic Organiser with Removable Mirror – Shell, £35, Joseph Joseph

Blending function with form, this make-up organiser with magnifying mirror will make putting on your face a cinch. With tiered organisers for brushes, mascara, lipstick and much more; magnetic drawers for cotton buds, sponges etc, it’s bang on the money.

9. Gold & Black Metal 3 Tiered Storage Caddy – 25cm x 35.5cm, £49.95 (was £54.95), Melody Maison

This chic caddy with gold and metal finish can be styled to suit your decorative aesthetic. From fragrance to bathroom accessories, to barware and crystal glasses, it’s a fab find.