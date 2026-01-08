9 ways to weave chic chalet style into your scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Got that cosy slopeside chalet vibe? Thinking a fireside fondue, glühwein or mug of cocoa, and a sheepskin rug to sink your toes into?

With icy temperatures and a wintry cold snap stirring thoughts of après ski, now’s the time to snug up your space with earthy tones, natural materials and a good measure of rustic charm.

Here’s how to reinvent your décor with mountainside accents…

1. Black Toast All Over Writing Half Pint Mug, £26, Emma Bridgewater

The best way to warm your mitts? A piping hot mug of Swiss hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and marshmallows.

2. VonShef Swiss Fondue Set, £31.99, VonHaus

Huge in the Seventies, fondue nights used to be all the rage – and we can’t think of a cheesier way to blow away the January blues than dunking bread into a gooey Alpine Gruyère. With six pronged forks in colour-coded handles, it’ll be smiles all round.

3. Dio Merino Wool Reversible Throw Blanket in Beige, £189, So Cosy

Steal the look… the finishing touch for a vintage leather armchair is to adorn it with a marvellously warm, merino wool blanket in a soft neutral.

4. Sergeant Stag Table Lamp – Gold, £185, Joe Browns

One for a cosy corner, create a calm reading nook with this handsome fellow. Standing proud and dressed in antique gold, the black lampshade creates soft, ambient lighting and will feel right at home with wood panelled walls and rustic decor.

5. The Après Ski Collection: Après Spirit Print, from £7.77, (left, was £12.95); The Slope Server Print, from £11.37 (right, was £18.95); In the Gondola Print, from £11.37, (top, was £18.95); Mountain Ridge Print, from £11.37 (bottom, was £18.95), Desenio

Introducing a gallery wall geared towards retro prints is an easy upgrade for chalet chic; especially with nostalgic cocktail prints and snow-capped mountains to spark joy… inspiring thoughts of cable car rides and panoramic views.

6. Tan Faux Leather Log Basket, £89, Lime Lace

You don’t need exposed timber beams and an open fireplace to style a log basket – this faux leather storage solution can be used for scatter cushions, blankets or glossy magazines.

7. Gardena Sheepskin Bench Range, £650, Peppermill Interiors

Plush statement pieces such as a sheepskin bench make a great first impression – and are perfectly placed for Alpine-inspired hallway decor. Moreover, this one is super handy for putting on a pair of walking boots.

8. Sumptuous Sheepskin Single Rug – Natural, £85, Cox & Cox

Super stylish with the look of luxe, the right rug can really inspire your creativity; this cosy addition has mountain retreat and swish Alpine bedroom written all over it.

9. 100% Cotton Rajput Ribbed Throw – Chocolate, from £11.99 (150 x 200cm); rest of items from a selection, Homescapesonline

Breathable and soft, this tassel-trimmed throw in warm chocolate will make everything feel welcoming. Best of all, it will work with classic motifs, brushed cotton, layering looks and different textures.