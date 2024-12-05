10 ways to wow and put the shimmer into end-of-year soirées

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hostess with the mostest… party season is the time to make an impact, but it’s not all about dressing in satin and sequins… to sparkle in style, your interior space needs to stand out too.

Whether it’s glamour meets sophistication with standout pieces worthy of a stage set and touch of theatre, or entertaining essentials with the look of luxe, these fab finds will make it an evening to remember…

1. Gold Disco Ball & 10 Disco Ball Christmas Tree Decoration Set, £45, Rockett St George

Disco diva décor is all the rage and these mirrored balls celebrate one of the best decades for dance music… and Studio 54 glamour.

2. Casa Candleholder Gold, £35, Ella James

An easy update, it only takes five dinner candles to create an inviting scheme with these elegant townhouses to maximise a mantlepiece with light.

3. Gold Helix Side Table, £420, other items from a selection, Audenza

If you’re in the mood to self-gift, or after a timeless piece to style up a forgotten corner and put a collectible curio in the spotlight, this glass-topped, gold-effect table will never lose its allure.

4. Set of 4 Wipe Clean PVC Placemats, £14, rest of items from a selection, Next

Looking to luxe up your tablescape? These plush placemats will make everything look lavish.

5. Celestial New Year Garland, £23, rest of items from a selection, Meri Meri

A glamorous garland can be a game-changer, especially one clad with silver and gold glitter stars, silver moon, sapphire blue fans and New Year wishes.

6. Gold Mirrored Oval Drinks Trolley, £144.95, Melody Maison

Top of our wish list is a beauteous bar cart, especially if you weren’t gifted one this Christmas. A workhorse in the world of interiors, not only will it display your shiny stemware, favourite bottle of gin and cocktail paraphernalia, it doubles up as display unit for anything shiny and new.

7. Lights4fun 84cm Studley Rattan Stag’s Head LED Wall Light, £36.99 (was £74.99); 28cm Wire Wrapped LED Hanging Orb Light, £24.99 (was £49.99); 15cm Gold Osby Star Light Duo, £16.99, Lights4fun

The focus of attention, an illuminated stag’s head makes a stylish statement, even more so with playful touches such as a New Year costume mask or feather boa. For some extra dazzle, hang an orb light encased in warm white LEDs and couple of stars for a showy display.

8. Metal Bottle Stopper – Gold Stag Head, £8.99; Pack of 4 Metal Cocktail Stirrers – Gold Stag Heads, £11.99, Gisela Graham

A glitzy pairing to mirror your mounted stag head – and signal a cheeky cocktail.

9. Black/Gold Peacock Table Lamp, £85, Next

Ambient lighting is a must when you’re party prepping, and this striking peacock lamp with an antique gold effect base fits the bill perfectly.

10. Gold Drippy Mona Cushion, Faux Suede, £32, Ink & Drop

Part of the charm of a quirky cushion is that it’s a conversation starter, especially when you proffer the first flute of champagne.