10 stylish gift suggestions for interior enthusiasts

Some of the best buys are for sprucing up your space, and gifting is the perfect opportunity to style up the season with something for the home.

Especially if you’re not sure what to buy a loved one; but you’re confident a interiors-based gift will give great aesthetic pleasure if it channels comfort or style – from a centrepiece to a cute deco – and fit perfectly with existing pieces.

Moreover, you can have lots of fun shopping for them – while indulging in some self-gifting to celebrate the festive season.

Here’s what’s on our wishlist for the home lover in your life…

1. Ruby Robin Planter, £8, Joe Browns

This bright redbreast is perfectly placed for rustic settings – and will feel right at home amongst fresh greenery.

2. Sophie Allport Blossom Oven Mitt, £19, Sophie Allport

Sometimes the best pressies are the things you might not buy yourself, but feel a glee of happiness when gifted. And this must-have mitt is perfectly placed for the cottagecore aesthetic with its pretty floral print.

3. Black Toast Long Wooden Serving Board, £80, Emma Bridgewater

Chef’s choice and one for foodies who are big into brunch, this wooden serving board will pep up a charcuterie and cheese platter.

4. Chic Metal Candlestick Chandelier, £38, Rockett St George

A statement piece for sure, this striking candlestick chandelier is tailor-made for industrial style settings; trending Gothmas holiday décor blending dark, moody schemes; and versatile enough for a vintage vibe with tapered candles in dusky pink.

5. Portmeirion Woodland Tales Set of 4 Plates, Assorted, £45, (was £50); Woodland Tales Sandwich Tray, Deer & Robin, £40.50, (was £45), Portmeirion

Designed by Sara Miller, china enthusiasts will appreciate this charming woodland theme for festive tablescapes; serving mince pies, a slice of Christmas cake, and all things yummy.

6. Elise Gold Handbag Decorative Vases – Set of 2, £53, Rowen Homes

The most glamorous vase gift… one for fashionistas and sophisticated schemes, this darling duo crafted in lustrous gold will inspire floral displays and celebratory centrepieces.

7. Velvet Emporium Hot Water Bottle, £15, Joe Browns

Cut as candy, this heart-shaped hottie makes the sweetest stocking filler.

8. Silver Stag Festive Decorative Bottle Holder, £39, Rowen Homes

One for wine enthusiasts and a cool take on the metallic trend, this handsome silver stag fuses function with flair – and will spruce up a home bar or cocktail trolley.

9. Black Present Shaped Candle, £8, Matalan

Think contemporary and monochrome furnishings, and you can’t go wrong with this present shaped candle. Lift the lid and three wicks release scented aromas of cinnamon, cloves, cedarwood and all things nice.

10. Alaskan Faux Fur Throw – Natural, £50, BHS

Silky soft with the look of luxe, this fabulous faux fur throw can be draped over an accent chair or dressed on the bed to make an inviting, cosy space for Scandi-style wintry settings.