How to keep your garden furniture in good nick all summer long

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As summer kicks into full swing, it’s finally time to soak up the (little) sun there is, alfresco.

But outdoor furniture has a habit of only looking good for the first year – then mildew, rust and rot seem to creep in.

However, there are some easy ways to keep it looking good all season, it just requires a bit of prep.

So, experts share their tips on how to clean, protect and store your furniture so it weathers the elements in style.

How to clean metal and wood

Cleaning your outdoor furniture doesn’t mean taking a pressure washer to it – in fact it’s quite the opposite.

“Start by removing any cushions or upholstery and storing them somewhere dry and airy,” says Polhill Garden Centre’s director, Josh Novell, “then tackle the furniture itself.”

For metal furniture, Novell recommends “a mix of warm water and mild dish soap […] Use a soft cloth or sponge to avoid scratching the surface”, while wooden furniture “needs a bit more care,” he says. “Avoid using a pressure washer, which can do more harm than good.”

“For hardwoods like teak or iroko, use warm water, mild soap and a soft-bristle brush to remove dirt and residue,” advises luxury outdoor furniture founder Gary Farrell from Nth Degree. “Steer clear of bleach or harsh chemicals and only sand if you’re preparing to re-oil the surface.”

It’s imperative to use products specialised to the finish of your furniture, otherwise stick to gentle dish soap across the board. “Use a suitable wood cleaner to remove dirt, mildew and any build-up from winter,” explains Suns Lifestyle co-founder Reilly Gray.

“Allow the furniture to dry completely before applying any protective treatments.”

Shield against sun and heat as best you can

With UK heatwaves becoming more and more regular, shielding your furniture from intense sun is no longer optional.

“UV rays can cause fabric to fade and can also dry out wood and even crack plastic,” says Space Station’s storage expert and marketing manager Vlatka Lake. “If storing away your garden furniture isn’t an option, there are UV-protective sprays you can use on fabric and wooden surfaces.”

Prolonged exposure to the sun can really take its toll on alfresco furniture – no matter the material.

“The best defence is to keep your furniture in a shaded spot when you can or invest in a parasol or pergola,” says director of British gardening brand Charles Bentley, James Bentley. “Applying a UV-resistant wood oil or protective spray every few months also helps.”

Protective products can definitely help prevent fading. “For wooden furniture, especially teak, it’s worth investing in protective oils and sealants that contain UV filters,” says Novell. “For resin or plastic furniture, there are also UV-protectant sprays you can apply seasonally.”

Habitat Sunbeam 1.6m Garden Parasol, £25, Argos

Business and Pleasure Co. The Amalfi Umbrella, £169

Rain doesn’t have to ruin furniture

With the typically unpredictable British weather, rain showers are inevitable – but they needn’t ruin your patio set-up.

“Cushions should never be left out in the rain,” says Novell, “even water-resistant cushions can develop mildew [you should] store them in a waterproof cushion box or indoors.”

Investing in a good waterproof cover is the best way to go. “Choose a cover made from breathable material,” says Lake, “as this will stop mould and condensation from forming.”

It’s also worth bearing in mind the design of your furniture – “hardwood and powder-coated metal are designed to withstand showers,” says Bentley. “Ideally, bring smaller items like cushions indoors and cover the frames with a weatherproof, breathable cover.”

You can even get covers specially made or tailored to ensure your furniture is fully protected, “these not only protect against rain and debris but also allow for airflow to prevent moisture build-up,” says Farrell.

Barrettine Wood Protective Treatment , £34.98, Toolstation

MH Star UK Outsunny Garden Furniture Cover Outdoor Waterproof Rattan Set Rain Protection, £25.99, B&Q

How to keep cushions mildew-free

Cushions are a must when it comes to a comfy outdoor set-up, but they’re often the first to suffer when neglected.

“Give them a brush-off and vacuum every now and then,” says Novell. “If there are any marks, clean them with a sponge and some mild detergent.

“Make sure the cushions are bone dry before putting them away.”

It’s best to have them inside at all times when you’re not using them, storing them in a dry, ventilated space. “For light cleaning, use a mild mix of warm water, dish soap and white vinegar,” says Farrell, “but always test on a discreet area first.”

Expert recommended products

While household items like vinegar and dish soap can work wonders, there are a few products the experts recommend investing in.

“For wood, especially teak or eucalyptus, I’d suggest a three-part system: a cleaner, a protector and a weather shield,” says Novell.

“For metal furniture, apply a rust-resistant spray,” says Lake, “exterior wood stain products are great for wooden furniture [and] for fabric, UV-resistant sprays can help stop the fabric from fading.”

Jenolite Rust Shield Spray, £13.99, Amazon

How to store without a shed

If you don’t have inside space to store your alfresco furniture, there are some clever alternatives to keep your pieces in good nick.

“Vertical storage will be your best option,” says Lake. “Use stackable storage boxes to house cushions, blankets and other small pieces of garden furniture.

“Deck boxes and garden benches that come with a built-in lid are great space-saving solutions that protect your gardening furniture without compromising too much on space.”

For pieces that stay out, “invest in a good weatherproof cover to keep everything clean and dry,” says Bentley, “And if you’re short on indoor space, consider a compact outdoor storage bench or wall-mounted hooks to hang smaller items.

“It’s all about making the most of what you’ve got!”

Beliani Garden Bench SOVANA 160 cm with Storage, £291.99 (was £303.99), Robert Dyas

Rowlinson Alderley Rattan Storage Bench Natural 2 Seater, £129 (was £209), Garden Chic