5 trending festive themes for Christmas decor

One of the wonders of Christmas is putting up the decorations… and foraging for those sentimental trinkets, glitzy trimmings, garlands and twinkling lights galore.

But what if you’re rethinking your Christmas aesthetic; fancy a shift in style and theme, and have your heart set on making a statement to create something meaning and memorable?

“I really feel like now more than ever, it’s about personal expression and making every person that you’re gifting to – and that you’re bringing into your home – feel seen and making them feel special,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert for Etsy online marketplace.

“And it’s about releasing the cookie cutter… look of it all in the past, and focusing more on that personal expression – and what really speaks to you.”

With a focus on nostalgia, detailed table settings, colourful accessories, ballet influences and moody themes, here’s how to express your inner self this festive season…

1. Nonna holiday

“Nonna holiday is all about the nostalgia of it all,” highlights Johnson. “It’s about thinking back to your grandmother’s kitchen, your mother’s kitchen.

“Think lace doilies, recipe boxes, items that have been passed down from generation to generation. It’s bringing the nostalgia of the Christmas season into your present day home,” enthuses Johnson.

In addition, she suggests thinking about items that look straight out of the garden… candles that look like tomatoes; or a scented sliced baguette to evoke homemade bread recipes.

“All of those nostalgic moments that look special and kind of a throwback, adding that sense of character.”

2. Supper Club

“The supper club trend is all about creating a beautiful tablescape that’s just as beautiful as the food you’re serving,” explains Johnson. “So looking and paying attention to every single detail.

“Do you have really beautiful wine charms? Are there placemats? Is there a beautiful tablecloth? Do you have name cards? All of these things that, again, are making your guests feel seen and appreciated.”

“And from your side, as the person who’s executing the décor, taking the time to really knock out every single detail,” suggests Johnson, who reveals she’s a hostess to the max.

“I love hosting… so I will absolutely be doing beautiful tablescaping that’s going to, hopefully, blow my friends’ minds – and leave them like, ‘oh my gosh, I can’t believe you did all of this.'”

“And I will say: ‘Absolutely, I did that,'” she says smiling.

3. Play haus

“This is really where you’re going to let your imagination fly freely,” enthuses Johnson. “This is when you’re tapping into your childlike wonder.

“It’s colour drenched. It’s your dopamine fix. This is when maximalists really get to play with décor.”

And if you’re into dopamine dressing, now’s the time to get playful and creative with homewares. Top tip: “Really allowing your childlike adventure and sensibility, to really fly freely.

“Think of cartoonish ceramics, those very bright colours, really allowing yourself to play – and not take the Christmas season too seriously.”

She continues: “Colour clash, print clash… think of this as the most imaginative playhouse you can dream of as a child – and you’re now bringing it to life for Christmas.”

4. Nutcrackercore

What Johnson loves about this trend are the different influences from Nutcrackercore. “You have inspiration from the actual nutcrackers, which are so ornately designed.”

“But then you have part two, which is being inspired by the actual performance of The Nutcracker itself,” she explains. “So you’ll see lots of influences from the ballet.

“This is when those really soft, flowing fabrics, chiffons and translucent come in, which you can work within your table décor; and certainly within your tree design as well.”

She continues: “So think of the softness of the ballet, the ornate design of the actual nutcracker, and, of course, the velvet ribbons that come with all of those.”

Think ribbons tied around a ballet slipper, and how that’s inspired into home décor, suggests Johnson. “Ribbons on wreaths to hang on your door; or ribbons you can tie onto candles.”

There are so many inspirational touch points from Nutcrackercore, she highlights. “It’s not just the actual Nutcracker, but also within the performance of the ballet.”

5. Gothmas

And then we go dark and dramatic with a gothic twist and celestial motifs…

“I am such a fan of gothmas,” confesses Johnson. “I love this because it’s so surprising, and that’s what gets me excited when something new comes around.

“And while this isn’t a new idea, it’s new for Christmas.”

Said to embrace the shadowy side of winter, “this is more just the moodiness of it all, and I love that it’s not only with black, but also inspired by celestial themes,” explains Johnson.

So you’ll see lots of Victorian curvatures in items, she points out, especially within candle holders, candelabras etc. But says to also think about materials such as polka dots, and black lace that can be used for table décor.

“Again, black candles, lots of heavy velvets, all of these things that read very sophisticated and moody.

“But you add that level of celestial themes too, with the moon and stars, and it really elevates it.”

Along with black accents, Johnson says for gothmas, “it’s leaning into the deep jewel tones, like the emerald greens, like the navy, alongside that moody black.”

And if you’re dreaming of a chic Christmas, a monochrome palette with magical touches such as a crescent moon topper really brings home the look of luxe… while championing a heavenly scheme.