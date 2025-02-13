9 decorative duvet sets to dive into now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re after a quick decorative fix and looking to fuse function with flair, snuggling up in fresh bedding is a key factor to getting a good night’s slumber.

Moreover, sometimes our beauty sleep requires a boost, and new bedding is a great way to stream those feel-good vibes – while improving your physical and mental wellbeing.

And with March marking National Bed Month, the significance of sleep and synergy between your boudoir and décor can make those Zzz’s all the more restful.

To pave the way for a peaceful retreat, here’s what’s making us want to turn in early for the night…

1. Holly Willoughby Dramatic Blooms 100% Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £50 (Single), to £85 (Super King), Dunelm

Featuring florals, botanicals and rich blooms, the TV presenter has drawn on springtime and sense of nature for her latest bedding collection. With duvet sets, co-ordinating curtains and cushions to style up your space, we’ve plucked this whimsy anemone print for its ethereal beauty.

2. Birdie Stripe Bed Linen in Sunshine & Vanilla, from £50 (Double), to £70, (Super King) French Bedroom

Sunshine yellow gets the love it deserves with this striped ribbon print and fetching ruffle trim. Style with a vase of dreamy daffodils to create your springtime sanctuary, with the promise of happiness and positivity.

3. Daisy Bloom Ruffle Trim Duvet Set, from £12 (White Double), to £14 (King); Blossom Embroidered Duvet Set, from £20 (Double), to £25 (King), B&M Home, in-store

A delicate daisy print is at the heart of this new bedding collection… and lavender hues a natural bedfellow with scatter cushions, throws and candles.

4. Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set – Denim Blue – Washed Cotton, from £40 (Single), to £80 (Super King), Where Saints Go

A wash of denim blue is trending in the world of interiors… and with its connection to a calming, peaceful ambience, a natural for bedclothes. And don’t be shy of colour drenching – working a double-denim look on accent walls and flooring is bang up to date.

5. Alex Duvet Cover, White/Blue, from £140 (Single), to £190 (Super King), The White Company

Think New England coastal style and a nod to nautical décor; this ruffled bed linen imbibes thoughts of a seaside escape, easy-breezy lifestyle and chilled weekends. Team with bleached wood, wicker and rattan for a natural aesthetic.

6. OHS Floral Botanics Duvet Cover Set – Blush, from £8.50 (was £13, Double), to £11 (was £15, Super King), Online Home Shop

Larger than life, these magnificent magnolias with their pink petals make a showy statement – and this springtime flower can’t help but bring a smile to the face with thoughts of longer, lighter days and a bedroom in full bloom.

7. Stacey Solomon Green Rose Frill Trim 100% Cotton Duvet Set, from £16 (Single), to £28 (Super King), Direct.asda

The TV personality’s latest homeware collection embraces florals in a subtle, soft way with pretty pastels, neutral tones and accents in fresh gingham greenery. With its romantic frilly trim and pale green palette, this set offers a calmer take on a pink rose garden.

8. Nouveau Iris Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £22 (Single), to £36 (Super King), Dunelm

This darkly glammy floral print celebrates the art nouveau movement with its iris motifs and verdant leaves, perfectly placed against an elegant navy background. Pair with a velvet headboard in midnight blue to make the most of its eye-catching design.

9. M&S X Kelly Hoppen Sateen Panel Bedding Set – Kelly’s Grey, from £99 (Double), to £119 (Super King), Marks & Spencer

For a less-is-more approach and quiet luxury trend, you can’t beat designer Kelly Hoppen’s affordable luxury bedding range. To replicate her signature design ethos with set pieces, pair this 500 thread count bedding set with a couple of M&S X Kelly Hoppen Band Bolster Cushions and Linen Embroidered Bedspread.