10 ways to style winter berry shades in the home

Seasonal and seductive, dark interiors are bearing fruit… so much so, we’re embracing shades of cassis, deep claret and plum, with winter berries are emerging as a firm favourite in the world of interiors.

Such is the surge in popularity, cookware, textiles and accent walls are being reimagined in rich berry tones – with new collections lending warmth, while creating an inviting atmosphere with a sense of luxury.

Indeed, leading interiors firm, Graham & Brown have named their Colour of the Year 2026 Divine Damson, which they describe as a “deep, timeless shade that evokes elegance, luxury and sophistication.”

Cited as a versatile and enduring colour, the inside team of designers say it “enriches a variety of styles and spaces,” and its versatility “makes it suitable all year-round, offering a cocooning, comforting feel in the colder months.”

While in summer, they say natural sunlight “brings out its vibrant depth allowing it to transition seamlessly across the seasons.”

Highlighting rich, bold hues, here’s what’s on our wish list…

1. Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish in Burgundy, 2.7L, £35; Winter Berries Multi-Wick Candle, £8; rest of items from a selection, Dunelm

Think a comforting autumnal beetroot soup, or red wine casserole, and this is your new centrepiece to chime with supper parties and themed tablescapes. Style with burgundy velvet ribbons on stemware, and a bottle of bordeaux.

2. Luxury Marbles Christmas Bauble in Bitter Cherry, £29, Webb & Gray

This statement bauble will add instant charm to stylish place settings… and can double up as a napkin holder.

3. Elements Ellis 4 Seater Round Dining Table in Burgundy, £449; Elements Cooper Dining Chairs, Tonal Boucle in Burgundy, £79 each; rest of items from a selection, Dunelm

As well as adding drama, colour and texture, this Scandi-style dining set makes for a conversation piece with its high-gloss finish, on-trend solid, pillar legs, and cool dining chairs… a dead cert for colour drenching.

4. Veeno Wine Glass Motif Wallpaper, £79 per roll, Bobbi Beck

More than a decorative afterthought, when you want to drink in a smooth merlot or cabernet sauvignon, set the scene for wining and dining with this whimsy wallpaper.

5. Lottie Berry Red Fabric Bar Stools, £159 each, Danetti

Upholstered in a plush chenille, these modish bar stools will bring colour and comfort to a kitchen island or trendy home bar.

6. Graham & Brown’s Colour of the Year 2026, Divine Damson Paint 1L Interior Eggshell, £36, Graham & Brown

Inspired by ‘lush tones of ripe damson and fig,’ this sumptuous shade is a real showstopper… and an easy upgrade to amp up an entrance hall, or dining area. What’s more, it will complement practically anything you place against it – from statement pieces, to the beauty of a bud vase. Divine Damson is also available in made-to-measure curtains and Roman blinds.

7. The Burgundy Fringed Lampshade, from £195, (Extra Small), Tinker & Tallulah

This vintage-inspired tassel lampshade shouts sumptuous, and can be used to dramatic effect with its gorgeous gold fringing, scalloped detail and rich, burgundy hue.

8. Graham & Brown’s Design of the Year 2026, Eternal Weave Black Wallpaper (Set of 2), £190 per set, Graham & Brown

This dark and moody motif features exotic birds, blooms and fauna for a dramatic backdrop – and generous dose of high drama. Said to be inspired by ancient textiles, nature and mythology, the design is produced as a double-width set; meaning you need two coordinating rolls for hanging the horizontal repeat pattern… frame the paper with a lick of Divine Damson to link the look.

9. Oakham Small Sideboard with Drawer in Wild Cherry, £169.99, Daals

Chic and contemporary, this polished sideboard in a deep shade of cherry, topped with gold tone T-bar handles will enhance any aesthetic.

10. Romance Ruffle Bed Linen Set in Berry Red, from £50, (Double), French Bedroom

Glamorous and romantic, ruffle-trimmed bedding in beautiful berry tones will luxe up any bedroom scheme – and who wouldn’t look forward to cocooning themselves in a delicious dark mulberry as we head into snuggle season?