9 ways to style spring florals and fancify your scheme

The recent spell of sunshine and balmy weather might have been short-lived, but if the afterglow is anything to go by – we’re welcoming springtime with open arms.

And if you want to get a head start on Mother Nature, the most characterful and charming trend right now is foraging for flower prints, frills and rustic décor to bring a sense of seasonality into your space – and a fresh take on cottagecore.

Think pretty sprigs of blossom and ‘garden-inspired’ soft furnishings and accessories for a homely, cheerful, vintage vibe…

1. Daisy Bloom Collection: Daisy Candle Holder with Wreath (centre of table), £8; Daisy Serve Bowl – White, Lilac & Pink, £3.50 each; Daisy Serve Plate – Pink & Lilac, £3.50 each; Daisy Serving Board, £5, rest of items from a selection, B&M Home, in-store

Spring meadow fresh, this floral glazed tableware with co-ordinating accessories will put your tablescape in full bloom.

2. The Lifestyle Edit Spring Window Box, £5.99, Home Bargains

If you can’t wait for spring bulbs to flower on your balcony, this faux foliage is the pick of the bunch.

3. Lucy Tiffney at Next Multi Floral Printed Throw, £55, rest of items from a selection, Next

With a folksy, boho feel, this arty mix of vibrant blooms will bring a sofa or spindle-back bench bang up to date. Simply drape ‘just so’ and enjoy.

4. iLiv Wild Garden Cotton Chintz Fabric, £29.96 per metre; Pelmet in Little Bud Sky, £26.31 per metre, Brittania Rose

If longer, lighter days are spurring on some window dressing with a brighter outlook, this whimsy fabric brings a wildlife garden that much closer to home.

5. Pippa Floral Cushion (top left), £16; Elsie Gingham Square Cushion in Rose (bottom front), £16; Elsie Gingham Round Cushion in Ashley Blue (centre), £16, rest of items from a selection, Dunelm

From dainty florals to romantic ruffles and frills, this must-have mix of cosy cushions loves to be layered – and their timeless appeal imbibes thoughts of a dream cottage or romantic hideaway.

6. Floral Oud Candle with Plantable Dustcover, £38, Freckleface Home Fragrance

A home fragrance hero, this powdery pink scented candle (come the time) can be upcycled to plant your favourite flowering seeds.

7. Country Living Tarland Pattern Accent Chair in Duck Egg Kirkton Floral, £799, DFS

An accent chair with a lived-in, luxe feel, this Arts and Crafts inspired, button-back beauty showcases an ethereal floral print; coupled with a choice of distressed walnut or oak feet. One to crown a cosy corner.

8. Oshibana Day Wallpaper, £95 per roll, Graham & Brown

Feature walls are going nowhere, and this gallery of floral art is the closest thing to a natural show garden with its spectrum of pale pink petals, wispy yellow flowers and feathery greenery. A joy for the senses, and source of inspiration for bedroom makeovers.

9. Laura Ashley Lyndale Table Lamp Distressed Silver Leaf, £65 (was £85), Amos Lighting + Home

Fusing flower stems in a silver leaf finish with an attractive ivory shade, this table lamp makes a great choice juxtaposed with a floral backdrop, plaid cushions and artfully placed textured throws.